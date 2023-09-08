Aleix Espargaró was not back on track in the best of ways after his perfect weekend at the Catalunya Grand Prix, where he scored a fantastic one-two for Aprilia in front of his home crowd. A success built by winning the sprint race on Saturday and the race on Sunday, in this case ahead of his teammate Maverick Viñales.

The Granollers rider was one of the main protagonists on Friday at Misano, crashing in the afternoon practice in the final moments. The accident, which at first glance was a bit harsh, took place at turn 15 and, although he was able to get up quickly, the truth is that it could be more serious than it appears in terms of physical consequences.

After the checks, Aprilia confirmed that Espargaró was injured sustaining a cervical trauma. As a result, he did not attend Friday’s press conference, as he was advised to rest completely.

Furthermore, his participation in the rest of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix is ​​not fully confirmed, as he will have to be evaluated by the doctors before FP2 on Saturday morning, i.e. the tests preceding the MotoGP qualifying, from 10 :10 to 10:40 local time.

“After today’s crash, Aleix suffered a neck injury. Complete rest was prescribed for him until tomorrow, and will be re-evaluated before FP2. Therefore, all today’s press activities are cancelled”, reads the press release from the team. Noal.

In the event that the number 41 driver is still able to participate in the Grand Prix, he will have to move on to Q1 after finishing the Friday afternoon practice in twelfth place, with a time of 1:31.619 behind his brother Pol Espargaró.

Two other Aprilia riders progressed to Q2: Raúl Fernández, for the first time this season with a time of 1:31.536, and Maverick Viñales, who finished in second place with a time of 1:30.972, just over a tenth from 1:30.846 from Marco Bezzecchi’s record.