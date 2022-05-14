Now find the Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò in the very first positions of the grid it is not a surprise, but a pleasant habit. The Spaniard feels he is in a very full fight for the world title, the ranking gives him reason and his performances continue to keep him in the strongest group. This was also the case on the French track of Le Mans, traditionally indigestible both to the Granolleres rider and to the motorbike from Noale. But by now this special combination has found a way to adapt and overcome any obstacle in its path.

“When everything works well, even on the tracks that are difficult for us, things do not go badly – explained the # 41 to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGPat the end of an excellent Q2 that ended in third position, behind the two official Ducatis of Bagnaia and Miller – I’m happy, the team helped me. We worked a lot, we made some changes to the shock absorber to help me stop the bike. I’m not good at the stop & go style. I’m better where I can go, but we have adapted well. After destroying the first bike during PL4 I was not convinced with the second – confessed Aleix – but the last two laps were impressive. They were practically perfect “.

Espargarò, who is second in the league table, just seven points behind Quartararo, then turned his attention to race tomorrow: “Right now Pecco, Fabio and I have been the strongest in the last few races. But Jack at Le Mans is very strong. He has proven it every year. And Honda is also strong here, it won’t be easy. Let’s see the weather tomorrow, let’s hope it’s sunny like today. But this is Le Mans, anything can happen. More pressure from high rankings? For now, I’m calm. I’m enjoying riding this bike this year. Slowly if we continue like this, and I have no doubt we will, the pressure will come. But I’m managing it well “concluded the Aprilia standard bearer.