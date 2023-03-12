The Portimao tests were bittersweet for Aleix Espargaro, happy with the progress and innovations brought by Aprilia, but decidedly less satisfied from a physical point of view. In fact, a pain in his right arm forced him to stop early both in the first day and in the final one, going as far as to say he needed an operation.

“Unfortunately I haven’t been able to do many laps, I don’t have strength in my arm, like yesterday,” confirms the Catalan. Yesterday he had already complained of pain in his arm which did not allow him to have sufficient strength to drive. “I just did a couple of runs to try some geometry and something for the race. We haven’t worked on development for the future, but I was still fast and I’m positive. But I don’t ride well and I don’t have the strength, I can do just two laps and that’s it”.

Suspicious and worried by the symptoms, Espargaro immediately underwent an ultrasound, which revealed a fibrosis pressing on the muscle. The Granollers driver had in fact ruled out compartment syndrome, which manifests itself as the laps go by, after having put a lot of effort on the arm. In his case, on the other hand, the pain appeared right away: “I did an ultrasound and I have a lot of fibrosis that pushes on the muscle, so I don’t have strength in my arm. It seems they have to open again, it shouldn’t be too invasive an operation, but tomorrow at 10 I’ll be at the Dexeus Clinic to do more tests. It worries me because it’s not an arm-pump, I didn’t have strength from the first lap, it’s very strange. You see a lot of inflammation in the affected area, it’s a bit frustrating.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Doctors say it may have been caused by a blow in the fall or excessive stress on the arm. In Malaysia I had no problem, zero. Here suddenly they did an ultrasound and you see this big fibrosis. I don’t think even they can know where it comes from. It’s like a contracture, then having made a wrong movement but you can’t pinpoint it precisely. Yes, it could come from the crash, when I crashed at Turn 1, but in my opinion it’s not a consequence of that”, explains Aleix hypothesizing the causes of this fibrosis.

Apart from the physical problem, Aprilia was a great protagonist in these tests, in which it showed itself to be the second force in the field behind a dominating Ducati. The solutions brought by the Noale-based company were interesting and the Catalan is satisfied with them: “Everything is ok for the homologation. Maverick and I use different things and everyone will approve of him. Another thing we tried yesterday is something that has nothing to do with homologation because they aren’t appendages coming out of the fairing. That is, you can put them on and take them off as needed. It depends on the tracks or if you do a race or a qualifying. It’s not the first year we’ve had wings, but we’ve recently had a lot of appendages, so we’re learning. There will be some tracks where we may have them in qualifying for the flying lap and not for the race so that the bike is a little more manageable”.

Furthermore, the eldest of the Espargaro brothers is working on experimenting with Mips, an additional helmet protection system that prevents permanent damage to the brain in the event of an impact. It is already widely used in cycling and the Spaniard is bringing it to MotoGP, where it will become mandatory in a few years: “Mips is a plastic system that works like a puzzle, it fits between the shell and the foam of the helmet. When this receives a very strong impact, the mips distributes the energy so as not to send the blow to the brain and avoid permanent damage. I am an ambassador of the brand that experiments with it, it has already been used on bike helmets for a few years and I don’t understand why it is taking us so long to introduce it. It is a very interesting solution, it will be mandatory for us within three or four years. This is the first year that it develops and I am very happy to experience it”.

Speaking of safety, Aleix Espargaro was asked about the gravel issue. This, due to its very large conformation, caused a head injury to Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was forced to stop today. The Aprilia standard bearer, who has always been at the forefront of safety, does not hold back and says something about him: “I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We’ve been talking about it for four years and no one listens to us. We’ve said it many times, yesterday Maverick also had a problem with the gravel, like Diggia. Even in Jerez we talked about it a thousand times before they changed.”

“What do we do, kill them? There is nothing we can do. We say what we think and then we can’t do much else. The wrong thing would be to keep silent, but we also talk about it in the Safety Commission. There is no reaction, so I don’t know. Change it for the grand prix? They always say things are planned, is that true? They will change it for the race maybe, I don’t know,” she concludes.