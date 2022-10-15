On the eve of the weekend at Phillip Island, Aleix Espargaro had assured that with three races to go it was time to take risks. This feeling has been maintained for both days so far. At the end of Saturday, the Aprilia rider finished fourth and will start from the second row of the starting grid after having teamed up with his teammate Maverick Vinales.

“Maverick helped me a lot, but at the last corner I was running into him and had to cut the gas. Otherwise I could have taken pole. I think at that point I was a tenth faster than Jorge Martin’s pole. It was a great job and I want to thank Maverick, ”said Aleix. Although Vinales actually bothered him a bit on that lap, Espargaro believes that this was not the case: “If he had done a good lap, I might not have been able to follow him. I don’t feel comfortable behind another rider ”.

Although Pecco Bagnaia does not see Aleix at his level or that of Fabio Quartararo, the Aprilia rider still sees him fighting: “I don’t see Pecco or Fabio with a better pace than others, not even mine. I have the one who has the least to lose, I have to recover 20 points and therefore I have to take a risk. I feel that I can do it here, not like in Japan and Thailand ”.

On race strategy and tire management, the Granollers driver has clear ideas: “We will all go together in the first 15 laps. The one who best manages the rear tire will win. I think I opt for the hard at the rear, with this compound I am able to stay with them in the first ten laps and I think I have an advantage at the end. Here we are three or four riders who can fight for the victory ”.