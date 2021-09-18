In recent days, at Misano, the media attention towards Aprilia has been directed above all to Maverick Vinales, with the Spanish rider who has finally begun to show some confidence with the bike from Noale. In qualifying, however, the fastest with the Italian bike was once again Aleix Espargarò. Eighth places his at the end of Q2, after one quarrels with the race direction who risked making him lose direct access to the crucial phase on Saturday. The Spaniard was in fact wrongly accused of not having respected a yellow flag during free practice.

“I am always attentive to the yellow flags – commented the person interested in Sky Sport MotoGP – because there is always the risk that there is a driver in the middle of the track or a dangerous situation. I saw that they had taken me out of the loop and I was almost certain that they were wrong and that there was no yellow flag. In fact they made a mess of a ride. This, however, is a bit strange, with GPS and all the tools they have at their disposal they should wait a moment before canceling the laps. I’m not happy with the eighth place finish – he then added in reference to the qualification – but here I usually struggle. We have improved from Friday to today and if I hadn’t crashed maybe I would have made it to the second row “.

Espargarò then analyzed the crash that made him close the session prematurely: “I like the hard rubber a lot, but it works in very limited temperature ranges. I slowed down too much, lost temperature and slipped“, He concluded.