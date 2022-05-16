Despite a Maverick Vinales from ‘Who has seen it’ or almost – 33 points have been collected by the former Yamaha rider in the first seven races of 2022 – Aprilia Racing leads the team championship standings. The credit, of course, goes to an extraordinary Aleix Espargarò, who reached the third consecutive podium in the last three races where he has always crossed the line in third position in Portimao, Jerez and Le Mans, podiums that naturally add to the splendid victory obtained at Termas De Rio Hondo in Argentina.

The Granollers rider resisted the pressure of Fabio Quartararo yesterday in the final race and in doing so he gained three precious points on the Yamaha rider and world leader. Aleix Espargarò is -4 from El Diablo and what he had declared in Argentina “We must be constant, this is a championship to be played with the headwe can get to Valencia in the position to take away enormous satisfaction “ is taking shape from Sunday to Sunday.

Aleix Espargarò has stopped falling and the 2022 RS-GP is proving to be a bike capable of getting on the podium even on a track on indigestible paper such as the ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans. At the gates there are the Mugello And Barcelona, with an engine step ready for the home race which will be followed by the round in Aleix Espargarò’s home garden. A ‘double’ of appointments in which to dream of regaining the head of the world rankings against a Quartararo destined to suffer on such engine tracks.

“This world championship, Aprilia and I can win”reiterated the driver of the Noale house as reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport. Now Aleix expects the top management of the Veneto brand to see the financial requests for the renewal of the contract fulfilled: “What I ask for seems very normal to me, indeed, they are below the market level. I’m aware of where I am and my age, but the right word is respect “. Yesterday at the end of the race Massimo RivolaCEO of Aprilia Racing, underlined that the renewal of Aleix Espargarò will soon be made official.