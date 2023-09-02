Aleix Espargaro hadn’t digested well having missed pole position at the Catalunya Grand Prix by a hair’s breadth, but the Aprilia rider made up for it in the Sprint, giving the Noale manufacturer its first victory in the short race of the Saturday and thus also exorcising the sensational mistake of a year ago, when he had thrown away a podium by celebrating a lap early.

On his home track, the driver from Granollers, a town just a few kilometers away from the Barcelona circuit, really made a big difference. At the start, the quickest was Pecco Bagnaia, who from pole position put his Ducati in front of everyone, followed by the two Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix, who at the start was third.

It took him a couple of laps to get the better of his teammate, then he went in search of the World Championship leader and glued himself to the tail of his Desmosedici GP. On the seventh of the 12 scheduled laps he then broke free and took the lead with a peremptory braking at turn 1, against which Pecco was unable to put up the slightest resistance.

At that point it was clear that there would be no more for anyone, because the “Captain” was the only one capable of continuing to lap regularly under 1’40” and in fact he showed up under the checkered flag with a margin of almost two seconds over the competition, thus celebrating his first career victory in a Sprint.

Even if he had to bow to Espargaro, Bagnaia was nonetheless very good at managing a difficult situation, because his Ducati seemed to have something less in terms of traction than the Aprilias and in fact in the final he had to sweat hard to resist the return of Vinales.

The rider from Roses tried a couple of times in braking, but the Ducati rider went to brake really deep and brought home another valuable result from a World Championship perspective, because he extended his advantage over Jorge to 66 lengths Martin, in the end fifth at the checkered flag after a straight shot at turn 1 which had caused him to lose several positions.

Among the first two candidates for the title are the aforementioned Vinales, who therefore gave Aprilia its first double podium in the premier class, and Brad Binder, once again author of a spectacular start with his KTM and then good at stay on the hook of the leading group. The positive day for the Aprilias was also completed by the good sixth place of Miguel Oliveira, who stayed with the best after starting from the front row.

The proof of how well Bagnaia did in any case can be seen by looking at the difficulties encountered by the other Ducatis, because if it is true that Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini close the points zone, it is in the same way that they absolutely got to keep up with the front runners. Therefore, for the rider of the Mooney VR46, the gap from Bagnaia rises to 75 points.

Compared to the last few outings, Marc Marquez has also taken a step forward, even if 11th place behind his brother Alex’s Ducati isn’t worth the points. Finally, the eight-time champion gave the feeling of wanting to fight and you can see it in the almost 10″ that he gave to the other Hondas, who close the group.

The Yamahas also lingered, with Franco Morbidelli crossing the finish line in 15th position and Fabio Quartararo who found himself even 18th, over 17 seconds behind, with only the Hondas behind him.