MIPS, acronym for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, is a technology developed in 1996 by specialists from the Royal Institute of Technology and brain surgeon Hans von Holst.

Helmets equipped with MIPS help reduce the rotational motion that places a strain on the brain during a crash where the head stops suddenly.

This happens thanks to a layer of low-friction material inside the helmet, and is a common technology in cycling, skiing and street motorcycle helmets.

MIPS (or similar systems) will probably become mandatory in MotoGP helmets by 2027, but Aprilia’s Espargaro – who is an avid road cyclist and trains with professional teams – has already been using it since the test in Portugal in two weeks ago.

“I’ve been using Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) for this year already,” he said. “I’m the first rider to use MIPS. I didn’t use it in the test in Malaysia, but I did use it in this one.”

“I’ve heard that Kabuto is developing MIPS this year, but I think in three years – I don’t know if in 2026 or 2027 – it will be mandatory.”

“It’s already mandatory on UCI bicycle helmets and I think it’s a really good thing because the impact on the brain is something difficult to control.”

“It’s not about having a very strong helmet. So, MIPS helps, and I’m very happy to work with MIPS to develop the first versions.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP’s concussion protocols, ostensibly tightened for 2022, have been in the spotlight in recent years, with former Tech3 rider and current RNF Racing rider Raul Fernandez being allowed to race on two occasions last season despite feeling unwell after the falls.

During pre-season testing in Portugal two weeks ago, Fabio Di Giannantonio was briefly knocked unconscious after a crash late on opening day. After being taken to hospital for precautionary checks, he was declared unfit to ride again on the final day of the test.

The Gresini Racing rider later singled out the gravel run-off area surrounding the Algarve track as the cause of his concussion, saying it was “like going into a wall” when you crash.