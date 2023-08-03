One of the riders who put the most pressure to change the new format of the MotoGP weekend was Aleix Espargaro. The Aprilia rider asked for the first free practice session of the weekend, on Friday morning, to be free in order to prepare for the grand prix. This change has been approved by the MotoGP Grand Prix Commission and will come into effect this Friday at Silverstone.

However, seeing the dominance of Ducati and the advantage that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has with eight bikes on the track, on paper it seems that the panorama shouldn’t change much: “I’m one of those who pushed the hardest to change this, we complain always that there is a bike that is superior to the others, but if you always complain without doing anything, you get nothing”.

“Every brand and every rider has to work and develop the bike and in the format up to now we had no options. In the last two races, the only riders who didn’t put on new tires on Friday were Pecco Bagnaia and me. So it won’t change much, but it’s good that if it rains you don’t run the risk of being left out. Furthermore, in the case of Aprilia, a lot of work was done during the summer break and various things were brought to Silverstone, we will have Friday morning to test them”, continues the Aprilia rider.

Even if the races stopped for a five-week summer break, the factories didn’t stop work, and it was even possible to see a completely new frame from Aprilia: “They haven’t stopped work at the factory and the proof is that we will have many things to try this Friday morning in free practice. We will also have others that need to be verified and that Lorenzo Savadori will continue to test, we will have them for the Misano tests with a view to 2024”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro managed to get on the podium in Assen, in the last race before the break, thanks to the penalty inflicted on Brad Binder. The good result allowed him to go on holiday with good sensations: “We think we can win, but without making the mistake I made in the first part of the season: I was obsessed with the idea of ​​winning, winning, winning, fighting for the title from the start. But this goal was not real and led me to make many mistakes. It wasn’t enough for me to start from the front row, I pushed and crashed in qualifying, it wasn’t enough for me to be fifth, I pushed and crashed in Argentina and Austin. I won’t get obsessed, we have to score points, our real goal this year has to be to finish in the top five in the championship, and I have no doubts that I will, but that will happen by not obsessing over winning. There are still many races and we need to score points.”

Part of this improvement will derive from the innovations introduced by Aprilia: “We asked the factory to improve the agility of the bike, the way to stop it, to understand the new rules on tire pressure. They have brought new aerodynamic elements so that the engineers can get a more correct pressure and the bike wobbles less. If we can find the horsepower that would be a good thing. In the last few races we have had speed, there are always two, three or four riders quicker, but not seven and eight, which is the current situation. So we have to be constant.

Another novelty that will come into play this weekend is tire pressure control, which will have to be set to medium pressure: “The races will certainly be more boring. We’ll have to leave some space. In Assen I was faster and had a better pace than Binder, but every time I got close to him the pressure alarm on the bike’s display turned red and I couldn’t pass him. I needed more time to do it and I didn’t have it, because the alarm went off and I had to give up to avoid falling. I stayed two seconds behind him for the whole race to get some fresh air until the end when I closed in to try and pass him. And this will happen, either he goes in front or if you stay in the group the pressure goes off and you have to leave a second or more behind.”

“Checking the pressure is for safety reasons, to prevent the front tire from exploding. But it’s not to prevent riders from crashing. Because if the pressure is too high, you can crash. Last year, my front tire pressure it exploded here at Silverstone and everyone overtook me, you couldn’t ride it. I like to think it’s an experiment by the riders. We have the data from the last few races and all the bikes, 18 out of 20, have out-of-regulation pressure and have been disqualified They intend to throw 18 riders out of each race, I don’t think so”, explained the Aprilia standard bearer.

Aleix then goes on to explain: “The Michelin front tire has been the same for four or five years, while the downforce has increased a hundredfold, they have tested the tires and they say that if the pressure rises they can explode. It has never happened before, but they want I’m sure that if the championship weren’t a one-make championship, this law wouldn’t have been introduced”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While aerodynamics are growing day by day: “For 2027, aerodynamics will have to be limited, you can’t put all the weight on the tyre. Michelin is working on the new front which we will test soon, but if they continue to put downforce on the front tyre, this one won’t be able to hold up.”

The big news for the Granollers family is the return of Pol Espargaró after a six-month break: “Very happy, he must be calm, knowing him, he’ll want to do everything in the first tests and these bikes after such a long period without racing, no matter how much you build a motorcycle, they are different. I think this trip in the desert will do him good, my brother sometimes has difficulty finding the positive side and withdraws into himself. Instead this time I saw him positive and happy, it must have been good for the future”.

Finally, the Aprilia rider spoke about the move announced by Yamaha with the signing of Alex Rins: “I’m very happy for him, he told me at Assen and I was very happy about it. I think he’s a very professional guy. fast and hard working and, even if it doesn’t matter here, he is also a good person, we are very good friends and Yamaha, after Aprilia, is my favorite team.I am very happy for him, with Fabio Quartararo they will do a good team and they will be very competitive.”