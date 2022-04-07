The Spaniard of Aprilia, winner in Argentina, on the eve of Austin: “I feel relaxed and competitive: I have won one race, I will try to add others”. Quartararo: “It is frustrating to know that without grip you will have difficulties, but the new asphalt can help us.” Martin: “I had more feeling with the old Ducati, but this one has more potential”

– Milan

The 2022 MotoGP World Championship closes the first part, the extra-European one, with the GP of the Americas, scheduled for the weekend at the Austin, Texas track. Race, the fourth on the calendar, which could serve as a relaunch for those who are lagging behind or as confirmation for those who have impressed so far.

aleix espargaro and dreams – Aleix Espargaro, winner with Aprilia at the last GP in Argentina, is certainly one of those who amazed: "It is strange to hear that I am first in the world championship, but I am very happy and confident: before I dreamed of being able to win, now I know I – he says – This track is not easy for us, but the asphalt has been redone and I feel good on the bike: I have confidence, I also passed Jorge Martin's Ducati on the straight and it means that the Aprilia in these three races have been very competitive but I don't feel any additional pressure, on the contrary: I've never been so relaxed in my career. I've won one race and I'll try to add more: I can't say for the world championship, but I feel strong ". Aleix reserves a big hug for Marc Marquez: "Winning is special, with or without Marquez on the track, it's always difficult and I'm happy that he's back and he's here with us: it will mean that with him on the track it will be even more difficult winning, but in MotoGP it's normal. My future? I don't know, I'd like to race another 2-3 years, but it's not just up to me. "

quartararo and grip – Fabio Quartararo, the reigning champion, is among those looking for continuity: "It was not an easy start to the world championship, in Argentina the pace was good, but in the first laps I had too many difficulties – says the Yamaha Frenchman -. I think that this weekend we can do well, there is also a new asphalt, which could give more grip and could help: for us it is a bit frustrating to know that if the grip is not enough your chances are lower and it is what we have to work on, but here it is difficult to make predictions ". Then Quartararo expresses himself on the balance of the world championship and on the renewal of the contract with Yamaha: "Nine different riders on the podium, so far, is an indication of a very different world championship compared to the previous one: it is strange but also fun for the fans. Renewal? I'm not thinking about it, it's early … ".

martin and the feeling – Great second in Argentina was Jorge Martin, regenerated with Ducati Pramac after two crashes in the first two races: “Considering the GP in Argentina, I feel very confident for Austin, 2nd place went well, but I think we can do more : we have to consider it as a point from which to restart. I think the new Ducati can help us in the corners that are here and in general it has a good pace: I had a better feeling with last year’s model, but now we have found consistency and c ‘is a greater potential “.