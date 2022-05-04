Aleix Espargaro is in second position seven points behind Fabio Quartararo in the general classification, after having conquered the third podium of the season in the Spanish Grand Prix and having had the better of Jack Miller and Marc Marquez. The Spaniard’s third place represented the first consecutive podium of his MotoGP career, after Portugal’s third position and historic victory in Argentina. Espargaro admits that he still lacks something on the Aprilia to take Quartararo, but he believes that the Noale’s bike has entered the fight for the championship at this stage.

“I won’t wake up until Valencia,” he replied when asked if he was living a dream. “I started dreaming from Qatar, but I will continue to keep my feet on the ground. But it’s real, it’s real. We are doing a great job, we need to know that at the moment the feeling we have is that we don’t have Fabio’s speed. We are missing something, not too much, because on Sunday I think that if I hadn’t been stuck behind Miller and Marquez I would have been close to Quartararo and Bagnaia. We have been missing something, so this year the key will be consistency, not making mistakes and being there. We have made almost 33% of the championship and we are only seven points from the top ”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro’s podium at Jerez implies the loss of concessions for Aprilia, a benefit it has enjoyed since returning to MotoGP in 2015. This means that from 2023 the Noale manufacturer will no longer be able to carry out tests during the season with its own riders and it will have engines reduced from nine to seven, as well as no longer having the freedom to develop engines and aerodynamics next year. The Granollers rider believes this will stress the Aprilia engineers, but he believes that losing concessions (an aspect he never loved) is right, given the performance of the RS-GP.

“I think that if we are seven points behind the leader in the sixth race, the bike works well,” added Espargaro. “It is right to lose concessions, it is right to fight with them on equal terms. I strongly believe in Aprilia engineers and I know that in Noale they will be a little more than stressed. But I don’t think it will change much. My life will be simpler, I had a test after Le Mans at Mugello, I will have more time to stay at home and to ride a bike. I am not really stressed, the hardest thing was reaching the level we have reached. The engine will have to last a little longer, but I think it will make it ”.