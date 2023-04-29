There should have been sun and heat for the whole weekend, but the now famous MotoGP cloud from Fantozzi settled over Jerez de la Frontera right between Q1 and Q2 of the Spanish Grand Prix, discharging a few drops of rain which generated havoc: not enough to switch to rain tires and forcing riders to take risks with slick tires as conditions changed from lap to lap, changing the shape of the standings at a dizzying pace.

In the end, Andalusian roulette rewarded Aleix Espargaro, usually not a dragon in these conditions, who however was able to throw his heart over the obstacle to give himself the second pole position in his career. The Aprilia rider clocked his 1’37″216 just as time was up, making fun of a specialist like Jack Miller by 221.

The Australian was probably the one everyone would have bet on today, but this time he had to bow to the Granollers driver. Not bad, however, for KTM which managed to place the beauty of three RC16s in the first six positions. In addition to Miller second, there is in fact also Brad Binder (who was the only one to complete the first run with rain tyres) fourth, but above all the wild card Dani Pedrosa in sixth position: even if he hadn’t raced for a year and a half , the Spanish veteran made use of all his experience in this complicated context.

The first two rows are completed by two Ducatis, Jorge Martin’s in third position and Pecco Bagnaia’s in fifth. The world champion was able to put a good end to a weekend that up to now had been more than complicated. In Q1 he found himself having to use two new tires to pass the cut, but then the conditions in Q2 perhaps helped him from this point of view and his position is positive for the rest of the weekend.

The third row opens with the Aprilia RNF of Miguel Oliveira, who is seventh but less than four tenths away, proving how tight this Q2 was. The two Ducatis of Johann Zarco and Luca Marini will line up alongside him, while Maverick Vinales has once again confirmed that he suffers from the damp, because he was unable to do better than the tenth fastest time on his Aprilia.

11th time then for Takaaki Nakagami, the only Honda rider to have managed to access the decisive segment of qualifying. The Japanese of Team LCR preceded an Alex Marquez who deserved more luck: for long stretches he was in command, showing a great feeling with the slippery asphalt, but then a mistake on the last lap relegated his Ducati to Gresini Racing on the fourth row.

Apart from Bagnaia, who managed to hit Q2 despite a bit of difficulty, unfortunately the other Italians were all excluded and will make up the fifth row. The news is that the first of the excluded is the champion leader Marco Bezzecchi.

The rider of the Mooney VR46 tried right up to the checkered flag, setting his best just as time expired. However, his 1’36″578 wasn’t enough and left him out by just 37 thousandths in favor of Binder’s KTM.

As mentioned, the fifth row will be all Italian, because the Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli will be alongside the Desmosedici GP #72, who, however, has never really been in the fight to try and get through, having finished within three tenths, and the another Ducati, but with Gresini colors, entrusted to Fabio Di Giannantonio.

So Fabio Quartararo’s qualifying was disastrous, because “El Diablo” will find himself starting 16th even on a track that he had circled in red like the one that should have been the turning point. However, these difficulties for Yamaha also in Jerez only confirm how deep the technical crisis of the M1 is at the moment.

Things didn’t go much better for the winner of the last race in Austin. Indeed, Alex Rins is definitely back with his feet on the ground, because he finds himself 18th on his Honda LCR, also behind Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia RNF. If nothing else, the Spaniard fell behind the other RC213Vs of Stefan Bradl and Joan Mir, who follow him in 19th and 20th position. A disaster for the 2020 world champion, who is also behind the test driver of the Japanese brand.

At the back of the group is Iker Lecuona, called to replace the injured Marc Marquez on the factory Honda. The Spaniard, who was returning to MotoGP after a year and a half of absence, is also behind the two GasGas Tech3s of Augusto Fernandez and Jonas Folger, but it was clear that it wouldn’t be easy for him, given that it was the first time he got on the RC213V.

After completing only 5 laps during FP3, Enea Bastianini decided to end his weekend here. Even if the fractured right scapula has healed, the pain is still too much, so the Ducati rider judged that it would have been impossible for him to complete even just the Sprint. The hope is that the situation will improve in two weeks at Le Mans.

Ranking Q2

Ranking Q1