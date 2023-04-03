This Sunday, Aleix Espargaro experienced one of his most complicated races in MotoGP. The Aprilia rider went from being the fastest in the dry on Friday’s free practice of the Argentine Grand Prix to experiencing an authentic ordeal in the wet in the long race. In fact, the Spaniard was unable to go beyond 15th position, earning only one point for the general classification.

After failing to finish Saturday’s Sprint Race, the rider from Granollers wanted to stand out on one of his favorite circuits, where he took his first MotoGP victory just last year. However, the rain nullified all options of him. From the start, Aleix Espargaro saw himself relegated to the rear and in the end he only crossed the finish line ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and Brad Binder, who got up after a fall.

At the end of the race, the Catalan from Aprilia attributed his problems to the wet: “It was a shame not being able to fight for the win on one of my favorite tracks because of the rain. But that’s not an excuse, you have to race in the dry and in the wet. It was a nightmare, one of my worst races in MotoGP”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro is sharp when describing his race: “It seemed that the rear tire was punctured and I didn’t have any traction. We rode very slow and I could barely open the throttle in a straight line because the wheel skidded so much. The race was very long”, he added, at the end of a complicated day not only for him but for all of Aprilia. In fact, things didn’t go much better for Maverick Vinales, having finished only 13th.

Espargaro talked about Marco Bezzecchi, winner of the race and new world championship leader. Aleix underlines the great level of the Mooney VR46 rider and warns that it may not be a flash in the pan: “Bezzecchi is a more solid leader than it seems, because in the dry he was the fastest and was also able to win in the wet. This says a lot, you have to take it into consideration”.

Aleix Espargaro leaves Argentina in tenth position in the general standings, with 12 points and 38 points behind championship leader Bezzecchi.