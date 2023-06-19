There is disappointment at Aprilia after the Sachsenring, this is absolutely undeniable. Last year Aleix Espargaro had missed the appointment with the podium, but had finished with a good fourth place, which kept him hooked on the train to fight for the title.

This year, however, he found himself dealing with a very different reality. Apart from the fractures in his foot sustained in the bicycle accident at Mugello, his RS-GP never gave the feeling of being able to battle at the top, without being able to do anything to counter the excessive power of the Ducatis.

A situation which, after the ninth place obtained in Saturday’s Sprint, led him to make a rather daring choice in view of Sunday’s long race, namely that of using the soft rear tyre. A gamble that he didn’t pay off, because in the final he suffered a collapse that dropped him to 14th place.

“It was a nightmare race, we didn’t have the speed of the Ducati and after the little data we had from the rain on Friday and Saturday morning, I decided to use the soft rear tyre, I think like the Yamaha (Quartararo). Last year it was the tire that won, in the Sprint it wasn’t so destroyed, I was fast in the last few laps, so I expected it to degrade, but not so soon: it was a mistake to choose that compound, a nightmare,” said Aleix.

“I think with the average I could have finished ninth or top 10 for sure. But not further on, so we tried to do something different to the others to try and compensate for the lack of performance we’re having this year, but we didn’t it worked,” he added.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

However, according to the rider from Granollers it is all too clear that the problem is above all the technical advantage enjoyed by the Ducati at the moment, which makes it practically impossible to try to beat them.

“We made a mistake, but we still don’t have the speed. It’s amazing how fast Ducati is. They placed eight bikes in the top nine at Sachsenring, which isn’t Austria or Mugello, where they’ve always been fast. It’s incredible”.

“They did a phenomenal job, they have very fast riders who make the difference and the key is that they don’t all come together. Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia flew, they beat everyone else, but the other Ducati riders were quite a bit behind ‘. Yet they managed to beat the rest of the builders.”

The “Captain” also has a pretty clear idea of ​​the strengths of the Desmosedici GP: “They stop the bike much better than us and then they’re able to put the power to the ground without having to spin. They don’t ruin the tires like “In the past, they are able to optimize the power of their engine. I don’t think in terms of total power they are vastly superior to the others, but in terms of how they put it to the ground they have a lot more.”

Read also: