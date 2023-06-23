As part of the change to the MotoGP format for 2023, which provides for the introduction of Sprint races, the cumulative ranking of the two Friday practice sessions decides which riders go directly to Q2 in qualifying and who instead has to go through Q1.

The drivers have asked for this arrangement to be changed starting with this year’s British Grand Prix, the first since the summer break, so that only the times at the end of FP2 count towards qualifying.

However, following a meeting of the Manufacturers’ Association (MSMA) held on Thursday at the Dutch GP, the change to the format for this season was rejected and will only come into effect from 2024.

After finishing seventh in free practice in Friday’s Dutch GP, Espargaro said he was dissatisfied with this decision, especially as the Ducati riders seemed to think differently from the manufacturer.

“All the riders, it seems, were pushing to change the Friday schedule and make free practice a ‘free space’,” he began. “But it seems that Ducati doesn’t agree. They voted against. We asked for this change not for a question of competitiveness, but more for safety, to avoid crashes in the first practice sessions, to be more relaxed and to stress everyone only in the last 15 minutes of FP2”.

“But they don’t seem to like the idea. It’s strange because their riders, believe me, were in favor of this change. But the Ducati bosses don’t like it. So, it will stay that way for the rest of the season.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked why, if it was a question of rider safety, Ducati was able to veto it, Espargaro added: “It’s an excellent question, but I don’t think I can answer it. Yesterday I was very angry.”

“I don’t understand why they had to vote; it’s a security issue. Why did they give them the option to vote? It’s strange, but Ducati’s decision is even more so. I mean, it’s obvious that they can vote whatever they want. But I don’t understand. And they didn’t really respect the riders.”