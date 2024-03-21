The 2024 season started just three weeks ago in Lusail, yet the market is already moving and doing so quickly. The first announcement with a view to 2025 came just a few days ago: Fermin Aldeguer will debut in MotoGP next year with Ducati. It is not yet known which team the Spaniard will race for, but he will have one of the Desmosedicis, the most sought after on the current grid.

“I am very happy to announce that I will move to MotoGP in 2025,” said an enthusiastic Fermin Aldeguer during the usual Thursday press conference in Portimao. Just a small taste of what life in the premier class will be like for the Spaniard, who now wants to focus on 2024.

“Now it's time to stay focused in Moto2. In Qatar I felt this pressure a bit, because everyone was talking, they said I was the favourite. Yes, I feel it, but I have to be good at managing all the pressure well. Now, with the announcement, my season in Portimao begins, with good feelings. The truth is that I am very happy,” explains Aldeguer.

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The rumors that the Spaniard was in MotoGP had already started to circulate last year, when, after the surprise announcement of Marc Marquez in Gresini, the market domination that had placed Aldeguer in VR46 began. Now MotoGP is a reality and Fermin reveals that he has already signed with Ducati some time ago: “I signed the contract with Ducati two months ago, but we wanted to wait a bit to make the announcement. But I said we would have to do it sooner or later, so it was better to do it now. This way I can stay focused on my category, keep my full concentration on the race and not on the future.”

“Now I have the contract, I have to think race by race and enjoy every moment. We are in a position to be able to have a good season and fight for the title. As far as I'm concerned, it's easy not to think about MotoGP and maintain the mentality and concentration we had at the end of last season”, continues the Spaniard.

The transition to the premier class will not be easy, but Aldeguer is ready to work and learn. However, he still has a year to think about it, because first the goal is to arrive in MotoGP as a Moto2 world champion: “To move to MotoGP, I have to be able to manage more information, especially how to handle every type of situation , even on a mental level. But we have to wait to gain sensations with the bike, because MotoGP is a completely different bike than Moto2 or Moto3. I have to wait for the moment to arrive and look at the fastest riders.”