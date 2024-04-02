The Pramac team has until the Italian Grand Prix, next June 2, to communicate the decision to renew the contract with Ducati and continue to be the main satellite team of the Bolognese manufacturer for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. This is a agreement that Paolo Campinoti's structure could decline if this were its interest. Essentially, this is the reason that prevented the Borgo Panigale manufacturer from announcing that its new hire, Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer, will race in MotoGP with Pramac next year.

When Gigi Dall'Igna and the Murcia rider signed the agreement with a handshake in Bologna last January 19, the intention was to make Aldeguer debut in what until now is considered Ducati's second structure. However, events have followed one another in an unexpected way since this start of the season and what seemed like continuity assured between the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and the Campinoti team will be so but not in such an automatic way. In fact, the team based in Casole d'Elsa (Siena) has some requests to discuss with the Bolognese manufacturer.

“It is obvious that we have an exit clause and it is also true that the renewal has not yet been exercised. But we have been with Ducati for many years, we are fine and we are happy with this association. We talked, we agreed and, almost one hundred percent, we will continue together,” a member of the satellite structure assured Motorsport.com during the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Friction point

However, something has changed between the two parties, at least in the form of communicating the wages: in September 2020, it was Ducati who announced in an official note the arrival of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco as Pramac riders. In September 2023, it was again Ducati that made official the announcement of Franco Morbidelli in Pramac for this year.

In the case of Aldeguer, Ducati announced the hiring on March 19th, but at no time was it specified in the press release which team the Spaniard would race with. The difference is that this time there is not yet a signed contract between the two teams, so Ducati cannot announce the Pramac riders, who since last year have received offers from Yamaha and KTM to become team suppliers.

One of the points of friction between Ducati and Pramac is the possibility that in the two-year period 2025-2026 Ducati will guarantee only one updated bike to the Campinoti team, keeping the second for one of the other associated teams, Gresini or VR46.

“The best Ducati possible” for Aldeguer

This possibility could influence the newcomer to Ducati. This is because, if in 2025 Pramac will have only one updated bike unlike in recent years when it had two, the chances of Aldeguer having an official bike go to 50%.

However, the rider himself clarified that in 2025 he will have the “best possible Ducati”. The announcement was made two weeks ago and, two days later, on Thursday 21 March, Fermin participated in the press conference on the eve of the Portuguese Grand Prix. At the end of this, Motorsport.com was able to speak to the driver to understand why the announcement had been made.

“It was planned to announce it later,” Aldeguer admitted. “But, honestly, I think the best thing was to do it as soon as possible to take the pressure off us. Ducati wants me to move to MotoGP as Moto2 champion, this way it will be easier for me to feel comfortable. The media boom was very big, I feel proud of this. But in this way we got rid of the thought as soon as possible, ”said Fermin who did not start the season as he had hoped. “It's not the same thing to go up as a world champion or not, but now the important thing is to give the best of yourself and gain experience”.

That same Thursday, Pedro Acosta said that “it is a little early to announce a salary of this magnitude.” The Murcian (just like Aldeguer) thought it was a mistake to say it when the second grand prix of the season hadn't even taken place yet.