A disappointing championship finish, with only three points finishes collected in the last five races, deprived Aleix Espargarò of the final third place in the 2022 world standings. However, despite the wooden medal collected at the end of the year, the year of the Spanish centaur – capable of giving Aprilia its first historic success in MotoGP – was memorable. The Iberian veteran, who will turn 34 in July and who had never won a race in the World Championship before this year, in fact battled Bagnaia and Quartararo for at least two thirds of the season, presenting himself for a long time as a credible candidate for the conquest of the title and also leading the championship standings for several races.

In 2023, inevitably, he and Aprilia will no longer appear at the start of the season like theirs ‘underdog’, but as a credible combination with what it takes to try and break the dreaded Ducati dominance. This will certainly increase the pressure on the Spaniard’s shoulders. However, the top management of the Noale-based company are convinced that, despite his advancing age, Espargarò can further make a level shot. This thought was confirmed to the German site Speedweek from Romano Albesianotechnical director of Aprilia. “We have a special relationship with Aleix because he has always been our champion. In all these years he has always believed in Aprilia and has given everything – acknowledged the Italian manager – I don’t know when he will retire and I don’t even want to talk about it because to me he is immortal“, he joked.

“Has he reached his maximum level? No I do not think so – underlined the 59-year-old manager of Aprilia again – it’s not easy, but he has so much strength inside that he can keep improving. If I think back to his last few seasons, he raced alongside riders like Iannone and now like Viñales and he has always shown that he is very fast and very strong. If you had asked me four years ago if Aleix could be at the same level or faster than a certain number of riders, I would have replied that I didn’t know. But now he has proven to be a top rider”concluded Albesiano.