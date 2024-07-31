MotoGP has agreed a new contract directly with the Uttar Pradesh state government to stage the Indian Grand Prix from 2025-27.

The new agreement confirms that India will return to the MotoGP calendar next year, after being excluded this year due to what were officially cited as “operational considerations” and unsuitable “weather conditions”.

Dorna’s statement curiously fails to mention Fairstreet Sports, the private organization based in Noida that promoted the inaugural event in India in 2023. Fairstreet organized the first edition of the race in 2023, but has been criticized for several issues and its general lack of experience in managing sporting events.

It is also known that Fairstreet did not pay the full fee for the 2023 race until the summer of this year, which was the real reason for the cancellation of the 2024 event, originally scheduled for September 22. In its defense, Fairstreet had cited the general elections in India as the main reason for the delays in payments to Dorna.

Looking ahead, it is not yet clear whether the Uttar Pradesh state government will hire a new organisation to promote the event under the new agreement with Dorna.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We are very happy to announce the new agreement with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The first edition of the Indian Grand Prix was a success and brought value to both MotoGP and the host region of Uttar Pradesh. To be able to continue building the future together is fantastic,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.

“India is a key market for MotoGP, with an engaged and established audience that can grow exponentially. The country has hundreds of millions of two-wheelers in use every day, making it crucial for manufacturers and for the sport itself, thanks to MotoGP’s status as the pinnacle of two-wheel racing. Bringing MotoGP back to India and to the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons makes us proud,” added the Spanish manager.

The new agreement between Dorna and the Uttar Pradesh government covers three seasons and will run until 2027. As part of the original contract signed before 2023, MotoGP was supposed to visit India for seven consecutive seasons.

India is set to host the second round of the 2025 MotoGP season, following the traditional opening event in Qatar. The move from September to March will ease concerns over the extreme weather conditions that affected several riders during the previous edition of the event at the Buddh International Circuit last year.