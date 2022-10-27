Just 2 points missing a Pecco Bagnaia to write a new and special page in the great history book of Italian motorcycling. After finding himself 91 points behind Fabio Quartararo, the Ducati rider is now one step away from becoming the Italian rider in the last five decades to become champion in the premier class of two wheels on an Italian bike. He succeeded in 1972 Giacomo Agostini, the most successful ever, riding the MV Agusta. To explain how historic this success of Bagnaia would be, for which a 14th place will be enough to celebrate in Valencia (or that Quartararo does not win the race), we can also refer to the last MotoGP title won by an Italian rider (Valentino Rossi in the 2009) or the only world champion success of a Ducati rider (Casey Stoner in 2007). Two statements both dated, although obviously not like that of Agostini

To underline the epic nature of what Bagnaia is about to accomplish, the Brescian legend himself, who interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP wanted to congratulate his ‘heir’, inviting all Italian two-wheel enthusiasts to applaud the success of the Pecco-Ducati duo. “Two points are enough for Bagnaia – recalled the legendary ‘Ago’, defying any superstition – while Quartararo should necessarily win, and it won’t be easy. I think Bagnaia will win the title. This is very important to us – Agostini added – it would happen 50 years after my last title on an Italian bike. I hope Bagnaia wins, who is on an Italian bike. It means affirming Italian technology on the world stage, with an Italian driver. Italians should be proud of it“.