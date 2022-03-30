Eleven points in three races. This is the already certified loot of Marc Marquez after the first three acts of the championship, even if in Argentina we still have to race. The eight-time world champion inaugurated the season by finishing fifth in Qatar – a race that saw box-mate Pol Espargarò fight for the victory and then finished in third place – and then in Indonesia during the warm-up he was the protagonist of a ruinous high-side that forced him not to run initially as a precaution, even if the accident presented a very high bill, namely the resurfacing of the vertical diplopia in the right eye.

Yesterday Honda officially announced that the second ophthalmic checkup showed progress that instills optimism, but Marquez he will not be able to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina this weekend and even participation in the United States Grand Prix the following week is somewhat unlikely. Austin is one of the favorite hunting grounds since the 1993 class, which however risks seeing his pursuit to the ninth world title in his career already greatly compromised, although at the moment the ranking is still very short given that Enea Bastianini, leader of the ranking, boasts 30 points after two races, 19 more than the Cervera driver.

Through a message on social media, Marc Marquez, as always, conveyed the determination and grit that distinguishes him. It is difficult to imagine that this further relapse will lead Marquez to reflect on whether or not to continue his competitive career. The bike for the Catalan is everything and in the past he has already sacrificed two winters, in 2018 and 2019, to strengthen the two shoulders, joints already tested by a practically inimitable riding style aimed at the constant search for the limit often found and challenged with rescues. legendary. According to Giacomo Agostini, however, Marc Marquez must begin to be afraid, appeal to spirit of conservation to avoid other falls with possible ‘relapses on a physical level. “By falling into the past a lot without ever getting hurt, Marc probably took courage – the words of the Bergamo legend interviewed by La Gazzetta dello Sport – he should find the limit more carefully, with more fear and respect, because otherwise it is really hard. She is 29, not 36, hard to think about hanging up her helmet. I hope a solution is found, he exalts the public ”.