During this winter the names of I’m sorry Bagnaia and James Augustine they have often been juxtaposed. In fact, the Ducati rider was able to win the world title on an Italian bike, as happened for the last time 50 years ago with the legendary ‘Ago’, champion in 1972 on the MV Agusta. In the last month, after Bagnaia’s triumph in Valencia, the two have participated in various joint promotional events. Here the 80-year-old biker from Brescia had the opportunity to exchange a few words with his Piedmontese heir, also dispensing some advice. One concerns the racing number, given that in 2023 Bagnaia will have to decide whether to keep his #63 or choose table #1which historically distinguishes the world champion.

The last to ride with the symbol of the primacy was Casey Stoner ten years ago, after winning his second title in 2011. Then, exactly as happened in Valentino Rossi’s time, other reasons than the sporting one prevailed, and the number 1 was no longer used. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport however, Agostini invited Bagnaia to take advantage of this opportunity: “I would put it, because today he is number one. For marketing reasons they have all started to have their own, but will such an occasion be repeated?”. Agostini then drew an interesting comparison between himself and the last two Italian champions in the premier class: Rossi and Bagnaia.

“For Bagnaia I am happy – explained the 15 times world champion – it’s one that I like. It’s a bit between me and Valentino. Rossi was very showman, lively, Pecco is the opposite, calm, serious. I was somewhere in between. We are a nice trio, with our differences but the same passion”. And if Pecco were to take the path of his two predecessors also in terms of number of triumphs, a new golden age could open up for Italian motorcycling.