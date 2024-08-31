Pedro Acosta seems to be back to the start of the year at Motorland Aragon. The Spanish rider arrived at the Aragon Grand Prix eager to put the disappointment of Austria behind him, with a more relaxed philosophy, without taking too much pressure on his shoulders, and returning to the early 2024 version of the KTM, which has given him so many good results despite his rookie status.

However, it seemed that things could get complicated for him, as he had to go through Q1, like the rest of his brand mates. However, he managed to pass the first phase of qualifying, and then placed second in Q2, first of the mortals behind an unbeatable Marc Marquez. In the Sprint, the “Shark of Mazarrón” was unable to contain the attack of Jorge Martin, but still finished in third place, comfortably ahead of the chasing group.

At the end of the short race, the Spaniard analyzed what happened, admitting that not being able to go straight to Q2 was mostly his fault, and that he is happy to have turned the situation around on Saturday.

“Yesterday I blamed myself for not being able to get into Q2 rather than looking for other factors. Today we improved a bit. The fact that the track conditions were again low-grip and treacherous helped us, because it makes everyone a bit closer. It’s true that we managed to get a fast pace, within our limits,” Acosta said.

“I also made some mistakes, because I skidded at the start, and at that moment Jorge passed me. At that point the situation became more complicated than expected, but we have to be happy, because given the way things went yesterday we have made a lot of progress,” he added.

Aragon seems to suit the young Spanish rider. When asked which circuits he can excel at for the rest of the season, Acosta seemed to be clear about it: “We are lucky to repeat the race in Misano, I think it will be the first time in MotoGP that I return to the same circuit. I think this will help us to be a little bit closer. But then there is also Malaysia, where we did quite well in the tests at the beginning of the year and we have information. And I would also put Valencia, because it is my home track”.

Finally, the number 31 detailed the process he has been going through in recent days, after the disappointment at KTM: “This week I have been relaxing. Many times, when you analyse many things, your head gets saturated and you think about everything and nothing at the same time. I came back from the Misano test, went home, did two stupid things that I had to do and went to Valencia with some friends to forget everything. It was important. Many times you have to disconnect to reconnect. I said it at the beginning of the weekend: we are back to our first base on the bike. We are focusing on this, on the bike that we know, which will give us consistency and regularity”.