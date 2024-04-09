On the eve of the Grand Prix of the Americas, the third round of the 2024 MotoGP season, attention is still focused on what happened in Portugal. Even though there was a two-week break, the Portimao race gave a lot to talk about, especially the accident involving Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in the final stages. Even the fall of Maverick Vinales on the last lap (due to a gearbox failure on his Aprilia), among other things, meant that Pedro Acosta put the first stone on the road to success in the premier class.

The “Shark of Mazarrón”, twice champion in the lower categories and indicated as the great talent of the near future, had already made headlines in Qatar, in his first Grand Prix, shining in the long race until inexperience and tire problems caused him to lose positions. But the Spaniard has learned his lesson and, living up to his nickname “SpongeBob” for all he learns, was much more consistent on Sunday in Portimao, overtaking the No. 1 and No. 93 to inherit third place due to the problem of Aprilia rider.

Many eyes are on Acosta's incredible precociousness on premier class bikes, which is not unexpected, but still surprising. In fact, he is already breaking records with his RC16. The GasGas Tech3 rider became the youngest rider ever to stand on the podium in the modern era of MotoGP (since 2002) and the third in the premier class since 1949 (when he was 500cc).

At the top of the list of the youngest to stand on the podium in the premier class is the legendary Randy Mamola, who placed second in the 1979 Finnish Grand Prix, in Imatra, at the age of 19 years and 261 days. Behind him was Eduardo Salatino, who took advantage of his home race, the 1962 Argentine Grand Prix, to finish third at the Autódromo Óscar y Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires, at 19 years and 274 days.

Behind them is Acosta, with 19 years and 304 days. In MotoGP, the Spaniard is the only rider to have reached the podium for the first time under the age of 20, given that behind him are Marc Marquez (third in Qatar in 2013 at 20 years and 49 days), Fabio Quartararo ( second in Catalonia in 2019 at 20 years and 57 days), Dani Pedrosa (second in Jerez in 2006 at 20 years and 178 days) and Casey Stoner (second in Turkey 2006 at 20 years and 196 days).

Acosta, tras on the podium in Portimao

This record is just one example of how Pedro Acosta began his journey in MotoGP and how high he is aiming. And, in fact, one of the absolute records that he has in his sights, if he continues with his progression, is that of being the youngest winner in the history of the category.

Currently, Marc Marquez is the holder and master of this achievement, having achieved his first victory in Austin, in the 2013 Grand Prix of the Americas, at the age of 20 years and 63 days, ahead of Freddie Spencer (he won in Belgium 1982 at aged 20 years and 196 days) and Norick Abe (won in Japan 1996 at the age of 20 years and 227 days).

Doing the math, Acosta will have the entire first half of the 2024 season to overtake the eight-time world champion. He turns 20 on May 25th and the last Grand Prix before blowing his 63-day lead over Marquez is the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring (5-7 July).

We'll see if he can do it, but the truth is that there are more and more people who think he will do it. An example of this is Jorge Lorenzo, who in Portugal said he was convinced that Acosta was capable of winning in Jerez, which will be the fourth round of this campaign (26-28 April).

