Everyone knew that the Moto3 (2021) and Moto2 (2023) world champion would make headlines on his MotoGP debut. But Pedro Acosta, riding the KTM of the GasGas satellite team, despite his 19 years of age, didn't want to wait for anything or anyone and was one of the fastest from the first moment.

Furthermore, the driver from Murcia ended FP1 in dry conditions in third position, the same as the afternoon session held in the wet. In the morning he remained behind Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro, while in the afternoon he chased Marc Marquez and Augusto Fernandez.

“We have improved since testing, especially in the wet which was a disaster last year,” explained Acosta, who used the session under the water to hone his skills on the wet tyres.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Acosta, who led the shakedown in Sepang, was among the fastest in the tests in Malaysia, while in Qatar he was a little less fast, but made an incredible step forward. “Compared to the tests, I improved my cornering pace and also the feeling”, he confessed without wanting to go too far with his satisfaction, even though he felt it. “Some things arrived that the official team tried in Malaysia”, and now he has them in his garage.

For Pedro, this double third place was not among the objectives: “We had a good pre-season, but it's not what I expected. You have to be happy.” The progression of the GasGas rider from his debut in Valencia with the RC16 last November until now is incredible: “I arrived at the World Championship too aggressive with my driving. In MotoGP they told me that the less aggressive I am, the faster I go.”

One of the most spectacular moments of the day came in FP1, when in just under three laps Acosta saved two crashes in spectacular fashion: “The save was cool. I'm in a moment where everything is going well and moving forward. But KTM also knows how to make winning bikes. I'm having a lot of fun and when I stop in the garage it shows.”