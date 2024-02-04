The three days of shakedown in Sepang have already left us with several ideas about what we will see in the next few days during the collective tests. There are many innovations brought by the teams, but the one making the loudest voice is Pedro Acosta, who in his debut year in MotoGP is already making his place among the greats. The rookie ended the final day at the top of the timesheets, remaining just seven tenths away from Pecco Bagnaia's track record.

A decidedly positive start to the adventure for the reigning Moto2 champion, who debuts in the premier class with humility but also with the awareness of having excellent potential. Despite the explosiveness of the rising MotoGP star, there is still work to be done to complete the project. In fact, Acosta focused on adapting to the new bike and the mechanisms that revolve around it: “I worked mainly on the riding position, on understanding the tires and the settings. Overall I'm happy.”

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite the hard work to get to grips with this new reality, Acosta managed to impose himself by also setting an incredible time, 1'58”189. Two crashes on the last day didn't affect his desire to get on the track. The Spaniard, in fact, was one of the very few to ride even when the rain hit the Sepang circuit, thus also testing MotoGP in wet conditions.

“I managed to do several fast laps,” he explained to his GPOne colleagues at the end of the last day of shakedown. “But what matters most is that we managed to have a good race pace in the dry. I was also able to test myself for a bit in the wet, and that's always a positive thing. Today I also tried to keep up with Dani (Pedrosa, ed), but it wasn't easy at all. Next week I will try to do it with other riders to understand something more.”