The study, conducted by Epsilon Technologies and Far Consulting, tracks the impact of 30,000 social media posts made by MotoGP riders and teams from the start of last January until November 6, when the championship concluded in Valencia. In total, the MotoGP spectrum has generated more than 378 million impressions, of which 150 million thanks to the official accounts of the series.

The analysis, which focuses on a total of 128 profiles distributed on the various platforms available, allows us to make a very approximate x-ray of the footprint left by the MotoGP on social networks. In this sense, Epsilon and Far Consulting have crossed the data obtained with those obtained from the global survey conducted last year by MotoGP, Motorsport Network and Nilesen Sports, with a sample of over 100,000 fans, to draw conclusions more faithful to reality.

And the reality, at least in the area this work has focused on, is very clear: Marc Marquez is the driving force behind MotoGP on social media, with a huge difference from the rest of the grid. This trend in favor of the driver with the best CV among those in the race is logical and is maintained on the main platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok). Yet over the course of last year’s calendar, he missed eight of 21 events with various injuries.

In terms of channels, the most popular tool is Instagram, which in these 11 months accounted for 82.3% of the total share of interactions, with over 175 million. This section deserves a closer look because it brings to light some curious elements. One striking aspect is the brutal difference in the number of fans that separates Marquez from the 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo, who has five times fewer followers than the Honda rider.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Dorna

Further back still is the retired Andrea Dovizioso – who is the third most popular – with Maverick Vinales in fourth place, while Francesco Bagnaia, the new world champion, is in seventh place. Marquez holds 40% of the total share of interactions on Instagram, well above Quartararo’s 17%. An even more explanatory example of the dominance of Spanish on the photo app is summed up by the fact that the ten posts that have generated the most activity belong to him.

Alex Marquez, his brother, also benefits from the tow of the #93, if we consider that he occupies fourth place in the “movement” ranking on Instagram. Marquez’s younger brother has a certain advantage, given that two of his most engaged posts – over 200,000 interactions each – were made in tandem with Marc.

In addition to the above, this section is a great reflection of the fervor the series aroused in Indonesia, the prime market for Japanese factories, which are already used to showing up in local society. In fact, the content posted by Miguel Oliveira after his victory in Mandalika brought the Portuguese driver almost a million interactions.

In line with this, it is also striking that eight of Marc Marquez’s 10 Instagram posts were directly related to the Indonesian Grand Prix, with the crash displacing him from the race and causing diplopia which ruled him out of a race. another race, leading with 1.6 million reactions.

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

On Twitter, it is the aspect of history and debate that explains why Aleix Espargaro, who has no qualms about having his say every time he is asked, rises to third place in the standings, with 7% of the share, but very far from 38% of Marquez and 11 points from Quartararo (18%).

If we focus on teams, the study also allows us to identify the different strategies applied. While some, like Honda and Yamaha, mainly rely on the activity generated by their top riders (Marquez and Quartararo), others, like Ducati and Aprilia, try to make the most of their corporate profiles, maximizing the showcase offered by the races and successes that get you.

In the case of Ducati, the Italian brand leads the ranking of interactions between the MotoGP teams thanks to the great results obtained in the series and in the Superbike World Championship, which are also echoed in the @DucatiCorse profile, as well as a strategy of publishing production models which allows him to project his winning brand image on the circuits and on the streets.

This and other topics will be discussed in a study presentation webinar that Epsilon Technologies and Far Consulting will host on February 16.