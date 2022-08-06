A full speed highside, fear, pain. But also determination, courage and results at any cost. Silverstone Saturday, for Aleix Espargaró, he reserved conflicting emotions. After a frightening crash at almost 200 km / h in PL4 and a quick passage to the medical center, the Catalan limped back to the pits with the intention of getting the most out of even with two battered ankles. And, in fact, he got the maximum: a sixth place, complete with a provisional track record, which is worth more than a pole position.

A message to everyone, even to himself: Espargaró will do everything to win the World Cup. Even to run with the infiltrations, if it were necessary tomorrow. Of course, as long as you don’t subject your body to even worse consequences: “The fall was the last thing I needed. I felt good on the bike, I was pushing hard, but the highside was quite violent. I have a lot of pain and the situation is getting worsetherefore, together with the team and the doctors, we decided that it would be better for me to rest until tomorrow and then evaluate the situation after the warm-up“, These are his words after the Silverstone Saturday. “Obviously I will do everything possible to be on the track but, since we are talking about a part of the body that is very stressed while driving, we will have to see if it will be possible.“.