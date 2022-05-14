The first podium, then the first victory: Aleix Espargaró he is enjoying every moment of his and her newfound competitiveness Aprilia. A home and a bike that has given so much to the Catalan, but that the rider has helped to grow, to the point of becoming both competitive and constant in the fight for the top. Espargaró’s contract with the Noale house expires at the end of the year and for now the discussions on the renewal are not advancing that much. This is because the Spaniard awaits theright offer by Aprilia, including a substantial retouching of the engagement. There is a gap, just as there is the mutual desire to continue the relationship.

“I feel like the father of this Apriliabecause I have always followed her growth, reminding you that no one believed in her. On the issue of contract renewal I await, it is not up to me. I would like to stay in Aprilia, I feel great here and I am part of a second family. Otherwise, I don’t know. I enjoy every day of this beautiful period of my life: MotoGP protagonist, my wife, children, outdoor sports, I don’t miss anything“, These are the words reported by Tuttosport. “The title? You ask me every Grand Prix. It is a good sign, it highlights our competitiveness. After all, you didn’t expect certain results, right? We believed in it already in 2021. The first podium was at Silverstone, on a difficult track and in really complicated conditions from the point of view of the weather. I loved going up there, but I knew within myself how much better could be done. The victory in Argentina will always remain in my heart. There I realized how much suffering has helped me, because no one had believed it. But I believed in myself and I believed in the RS-GP. Mutually, Aprilia believed in the possibility of imposing ourselves together in today’s MotoGP, a deadly category“.