This weekend Aleix Espargaró has a great opportunity to get closer to Fabio Quartararo. The Catalan driver will in fact be able to take advantage of the long lap penalty of the Frenchman to nibble some world championship points at Silverstone (currently he has to recover 21). A penalty that the Diablo he will have to pay for having sent Espargaró himself off the track during the Assen Grand Prix. The Aprilia rider, however, defended his colleague, deeming the commissioners’ sanction exaggerated.

“He is not happy with the penalty and I agree with him. Several riders this year have been more aggressive than Fabio and have not been punished. I think he will understand and carry on. We we are trying to have more fairness in the judgments: I didn’t think the accident caused by Nakagami at Montmeló was any less dangerous. In any case, we will continue to do our competitions. He will continue to overtake, but we must try to have more fairness in the stewards’ judgments. I don’t think the long lap penalty is such a huge handicap, I saw this morning on the track that you lose little time. Fabio was very strong here in 2021, so I don’t think he changes that much. He will lose a few positions and will have to overtake, but here he can be overtaken easily“Said Espargaró at the Silverstone press conference. “It can be a good circuit for us, I will try to recover some points for the fight for the top. I have the right motivations for the second part of the season, in 2021 with Aprilia I got my first podium, now in 2022 I also managed to win my first race, it’s incredible. The next three months will be the most important of my career, I am more motivated than ever, I have a huge challenge ahead of me, but I will give my all, I will fight until the end. I have a great team and a great bike. Let’s have fun and see if I can do it“.

A word also about Andrea Doviziosowho this morning announced his retirement from MotoGP after the Misano Grand Prix: “It is a shame to end such a beautiful career in this way, but it is difficult to stop a year and be competitive again. Andrea was a positive example for me“.