Jack Miller And Francesco Bagnaia closed with the ninth and eleventh time respectively on Friday of free practice for the British GP, the twelfth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, scheduled for this weekend at the iconic Silverstone circuit. On a dry first day but characterized by asphalt temperatures that did not exceed 34 degrees, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders first tried to regain the feeling with their Desmosedici GPs after the long summer break and then concentrate on putting together. ready for Sunday’s race.

Twelfth after FP1 in the morning, Miller managed to improve in the afternoon despite a crash in the first sector during his second exit from the garage. Back on track seven minutes from the end, the Australian driver made a last time attack, obtaining the ninth time in 1: 59.364, and finished the day in ninth place, 418 thousandths from the first. Francesco Bagnaia was also the victim of one crashed this morning in the first minutes of PL1 , after touching the white line with the front wheel of his Desmosedici GP. However, this did not prevent him from signing the second half of the session and closing just 27 thousandths behind his teammate Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing Team). In the afternoon the Italian driver instead obtained the eleventh overall time, 21 thousandths from Miller.

Jack Miller: “I’m happy to finally be back on track with my Desmosedici GP. It was a positive first day and I am also convinced that I have a good pace for the race. Towards the end of FP2 I ran into a crash: the conditions were rather treacherous due to the wind, at that point I was too fast and I crashed. However, we managed to get back on track for a time attack and to complete what was our program for today. We are working on the basic setup and tire wear to try to preserve them as much as possible in the race, which will be very long, with 20 laps scheduled. I am confident I can do well tomorrow in qualifying“.

Francesco Bagnaia: “It was a good first day here at Silverstone, despite slipping this morning after hitting the white line. Unfortunately in the crash one of the two front soft tires at our disposal was cut and so we preferred not to use the second one this afternoon, even if this compromised my time attack a bit. In any case, we started off on the right foot: we still have a lot of work to do, but we are much ahead of what we expected. I am convinced that tomorrow morning there will be the conditions to be able to improve further and then be able to compete in a good qualifying “.