“I hope to go to the factory Ducati, but I can give up if they give me a bike as fast as the others'”. Enea Bastianini he makes no claims, even when he has every reason to do so. The world championship standings are clear: the world champion in Moto2 in 2020 is the only Ducati rider currently fighting for the world title given that Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargarò and the ‘Bestia’ are enclosed in 8 points from 102 ( Quartararo) at 94 (Bastianini) and the trio after the zeroes of many opponents recorded at Le Mans has a 33 to 25 point advantage over Alex Rins, fourth.

“We will look at the data to see what happened in Pecco’s crash, meanwhile, like Ducati, we made a first and a second place”commented the Ducati Corse General Manager at the end of the race Luigi Dall’Igna, which on the one hand recorded four Ducati victories out of seven races, on the other hand sees once again the plans relating to the ‘top’ riders designated at the beginning of the season, namely Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, ‘fail’ at the beginning of the season. both ashore yesterday. Bagnaia, in particular, after the perfect weekend in Jerez was one step away from an encore in France and second place would have been very important to continue the chase on Quartararo, the crash after the overtaking suffered by Bastianini sent him instead to -46, a abyss.

“Enea is doing an incredible job and can do even better”added Dall’Igna, who is not lacking all possible support for the driver included in the Gresini team, a support also recognized by the manager Carlo Pernat who admitted “We are receiving even more material than expected”. A support that Ducati must absolutely continue to provide because the Beast of Rimini has blossomed and is going beyond every rosiest prediction closely followed by the former guardian angel of Andrea Dovizioso, or the chief engineer Alberto Giribuola.

The 1997 class on the podium even let himself go to a ‘shoey’ – or drink champagne from his boot – in honor of the Australian Jack Miller, the other official Ducati rider second yesterday and destined to leave the baton to Bastianini despite the attempt by Bagnaia after qualifying to ‘confirm’ Miller in 2023 alongside him. Problems of abundance for Ducati, which, however, cannot squander all this well-being of technique and talent again this year. The Bastianini Beast can be the joker drawn from the deck that is not expected, a card ready to turn into theace catch it all within a team that works like clockwork and is far from the pressures and ‘power games’ of the official team, defined by Dovizioso “Dynamics” who knows very well and who did not surprise the rider from Forlì at the start of the season in which the independent ‘Bastianini keeps the Borgo Panigale flag very high.