Ducati will field 8 bikes in MotoGP next year. Today the confirmation has arrived that the Gresini team, linked to Aprilia in recent seasons, will switch to the reds of Borgo Panigale and will entrust them to an all-Italian couple, formed by Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio. For the next few days, an identical announcement is expected from VR46, the Valentino team, as he himself confirmed: “You will surely have official news next week.” If there are no doubts about the bike, the situation for the Doctor’s team is more fluid as far as the riders are concerned. Certainly a Desmosedici will be entrusted to his brother Luca Marini, who is racing his debut season in the premier class in the Sky-branded Avintia team, but the second? In theory it would be booked for another rider from Rossi’s Academy, namely Marco Bezzecchi, currently in Moto2. “Surely he is at the top of the list, but we will have to see how the next races will go and if he wants to move up in the category” revealed Valentino.

If this were not the case, there would be a free saddle and the Doctor could decide to occupy it himself. Already a few weeks ago he joked: “I’m the boss, I could keep a motorcycle for myself.” A crazy idea, but it’s not that impossible. So much so that even the general manager of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, gave his approval to the hypothesis: “Valentino is always Valentino, I think he has been the important character for our sport and, for what he represents, we must let him do it. what he wants”. If the idea were to materialize, it would be incredible, because it would mean for the Doctor on that Ducati with which he had struggled so much in 2011-2012, so much so that he thought about retiring. However, in this case, he would find a very different bike from the one he left 10 years ago and would also have the bonus of racing alongside his brother.

What does the person concerned think? “I am pleased with Dall’Igna’s words, but at the moment I don’t know what to say – Valentino’s answer –. Everything will depend on how things evolve in the coming weeks“. There are still two races (at Sachsering on Sunday, then we will go straight to Assen) before the summer break, the moment in which the Doctor will have to decide his future. «They will be two very important GPs for me, the results will be fundamental. I want to do more to be competitive ”the hope. Then calmly he will decide whether to remain a pilot for another year. Maybe with Ducati.

