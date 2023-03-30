Milestone and Dorna Sports have announced the release of MotoGP 23 on consoles and PC on June 8th. The official game will present all the riders and tracks of the 2023 season for the MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE categories. Among the most important innovations of MotoGP 23 is the design of the career mode, designed to give players the freedom to build their own path to become a two-wheel legend. In fact, the introduction of Turning Points will influence career paths based on the performances obtained and the decisions made by each player. After making his debut in the final part of a Moto3 season, it will be possible to advance more quickly in the different classes according to the results obtained. However, finding a contract won’t be easy, as each team will only have two spots and the players will have to compete with the factory riders to earn their own.

Turning Points will also influence the development of the bikes during the seasonal tests, with dedicated challenges to accelerate the evolution. MotoGP 23 will also have a social network to interact with riders, teams and manufacturers. This will be the place to make friends but also annoy rivals, as the AI ​​will act differently during races also based on how players behave on the social network. For the first time, cross-play will allow you to compete with other players regardless of platform and console generation, while the new ranked races will ensure fair matches by having players of the same level compete against each other. Local split-screen for two players also returns, dynamic weather is introduced, the AI ​​is improved, and the MotoGP Academy is back to help players learn the basics or perfect their style with dedicated training sessions.