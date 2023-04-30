Among the many releases that will accompany us in this hot spring of big names, there is also the one with the new motorcycle title of Milestone: MotoGP 23The official title dedicated to the world championship. Despite the fact that we are more than a month away from the release, we got to get your hands on the game preview, testing the strengths on which to leverage, and the weaknesses on which to work. In this short test article we will tell you how it went.

We also recall that the build we tested is not final, and that therefore the works are still in progress, in addition to the fact that some key modalities – such as the career – were not present. What we tried was the raw action, the driving system, the various tracks and the various bikes.

No middle ground

Let’s start by saying that, as usual, this time too Milestone has attempted to raise the bar of realism and competition: The level of detail on the bikes is fantastic, as is the fidelity of the sound on the track. This aiming for the stars, however, required the team to be strong compromises to fit this racing simulator to players looking for a less demanding experience.

Let’s start by saying that, in fact, you will find how default experience that for beginnersi.e. with the help already activated. You can easily deactivate them in the driver selection menu, grand prix, etc., so don’t worry about that. It must be said that these aids are really effective, from the series that with guided braking, steering, deceleration and direction, practically if you leave all the options as you find them, you will practically seem to be watching a race as a spectator, and at most choosing whether to accelerate or not on the straights. Obviously said in this way it could be a bit exaggerated, but this is the feeling that passes.

What if instead we also modify only a few of them? The most impactful ones? Well, the situation changes a lot, especially if you are not accustomed to motorcycle titles (which require a different driving style, dynamics, and precautions compared to games on 4 wheels). This means that even with direction guidance activated, which will also tell you when you are running too fast and need to brake, completing a “clean” lap will be really hard for novice players.

In a nutshell, what should be somewhere in between, isn’t quite somewhere in betweentherefore it is highly advisable to make several attempts to try to personalize your experience to the thousandth, to make it both compelling and enjoyable.

Speed ​​and impact

In MotoGP 23 we will be able to choose from all the official riders and all the tracks of the 2023 season in the MotoE, MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories, but also with the possibility of customizing our rider with 4 different types of editors, such as those of the helmet or the number. As already mentioned, many of these contents were not present in this build, as well as the Career Mode (which this time also includes the rivalry between pilots).

What we tested instead was the speed of the bikes in the maximum category (the only one in the build): the peculiarity is that the “feeling” of going fast or not, changes from track to track, where the more “bare” ones in terms of setting they make 300 km/h seem like a breeze at just over 100 km/h. A trifle perhaps, but one that could greatly affect those who, in their driving style, look more at the track than at the odometer.

It should also be said that the 3D environments (thus runways, pits and construction) are still in polishing phaseand therefore not in their final and best state. We expect a major improvement before launch. The same goes for the rest of the things that convinced us less: the animations of the pilots, the artificial intelligence, and the physics of impacts even at low speed, sometimes without any kind of feedback (this is the biggest problem so far).

For now we can say very little about the game, given that all the “crunchier” novelties await us in the full game, but we can say that for now the quality seems to be there, but it will certainly be necessary to straighten the shot on the “medium difficulty” issue. For now we have enjoyed the appetizer, enriched also by the new dynamic weather of the game (which makes the choice of tires even more important), and the rule of the flag-to-flag to change the bike on the go.