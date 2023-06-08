MotoGP 23 is the new game dedicated to motorsport on two wheels that bears the signature of the very Italian Milestone. The developers this year have created a new way to carry the bike that surely it will make it difficult for those who want to approach the game for the first time. But it’s time to turn off the traffic lights and set off, hoping that a disaster doesn’t happen in turn one.

Before you run, walk

It’s strange to talk about walking in a game like MotoGP 23, where speed and adrenaline are everything. And yet, even the most experienced riders will struggle to manage the bike. Not because the guidance system is bad, mind you, simply because there is a really steep learning curve and it will take you some time. But before going into detail about the feeling you get while driving, let’s talk about all the modes present in this new title. This year there is a lack of truly innovative modes, such as in MotoGP 22, which was a celebration at number 46: Valentino Rossi.

Indeed we have:

Grand Prix

Championship

Time trials

Career

Training, which is in turn divided into Tutorial and MotoGP Academy.

In case you are completely new to this kind of games, the difference between Grand Prix and Championship lies in the number of races: in the first case you will participate in all the sessions of a single GP, while in the second case you will start a real season where your goal will be to lead your team to victory, podium after podium. But the real novelty of MotoGP 23 lies in the Training; we are referring to MotoGP Academy. In this mode you will be able to choose one of the 22 circuits in the game and learn how to dominate it, with mini time attack challenges, similar to what happens in Gran Turismo 7. This mode is excellent for learning to drive, since it will be mainly a challenge against yourself, and it is also very satisfying to see the time go down from attempt to attempt.

But now it’s time to talk about the learning curve and the difficulties you will necessarily encounter when you are on the track. First of all it must be said that the feeling pad in the hand is really good, given that it is possible to perceive the heaviness or lightness of the bike in all its phases: acceleration, cornering and above all when exiting the latter, when you open the gas to pick up speed. And if this makes you want to push the engine revs to the maximum, you will immediately collide with a brutal reality: riding a motorcycle is very difficult, which it seems obvious, but it is fair to point out that it is very easy to miss the correct braking point and lose the rear or go too long and end up in the gravel or simply hit the grass and fall. In short, the difficulties are really many and for this reason Milestone has implemented the rewind system to fix the mistakes made, but sometimes it will be really difficult to survive a race.

This is because the Classic difficulty – which is equal to the “standard” one of many other titles – it is actually very difficult, even going to touch the steering, the electronics and other aids it will be very easy to fall. In case you decide to lower the difficulty to Beginner, you will have the opposite effect, but you will have the impression that the bike drives itself; and here is the learning curve we were talking about earlier: starting from Beginner, you will have to gradually remove the aids in order to understand the racing car and above all create your own driving style. This is why spending time in the MotoGP Academy is a godsend; because you’ll kill two birds with one stone: you will learn to drive and necessarily memorize the tracks. Of course, you will be asked for the first few hours of the game, but as we said at the beginning: you have to learn to walk before learning to run.

Two other novelties not to be underestimated for MotoGP 23 are the addition of the dynamic weather and the arrival of Flag to Flag, two elements linked together in a double thread. Yes, because the former adds an element of randomness that can really change things during a Grand Prix, while Flag to Flag is a motorsport rule that will allow you to switch bikes should the weather conditions change drastically during the race. competition. In short, it’s a bit like when in Formula 1 they go back to the pits to put on rain tyres, but the riders replace their bikes instead.

The bikes shine

Milestone has really made some progress in terms of game graphics, especially with regard to motorcycle and rider models. Instead, the models of all the other people, such as engineers and marshalls, remain a step behind, but the thing that impresses is the track: the rubberized part is extremely well made with all the necessary effects, whether it is in the pouring rain or with the sun shining in the sky, which makes shooting very pleasant.

The element more impressive, however, is the sound design of the engines, each one different from the other and recognizable thanks to its real counterpart, and it’s also dynamic: so you’ll be able to understand which way the driver who wants to overtake you is coming from and act accordingly. The soundtrack of the game it’s not that specialbut ultimately succeeds in its intention to load the player while selecting what to do.

In conclusion, we can say that MotoGP 23 is an excellent simulator dedicated to two wheels, with all the merits and defects of the case. If you are expecting a game that is plug and play, unfortunately this is not the case, but the satisfaction of crossing the finish line first after hours in the MotoGP Academy it’s really “over 9000”, to quote Dragon Ball Z. Obviously it is also a title that speaks to a specific group of enthusiasts, as well as games dedicated to the WRC or the top series of single-seaters. Yet, we assure you that once you get past the huge wall of difficulty, you will really feel like kings on the track. Which is increased even more by the fantastic audio and graphics sector, much cleaner and much improved compared to previous iterations.