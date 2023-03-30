MotoGP 23 was officially announced with the official trailer for the game. In the new chapter of the series developed by Milestone all the pilots and the official tracks of the categories will appear MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 And MotoE.

The main changes will concern the career mode. Thanks to the introduction of a Social Networks fictitious, in fact, the player will be able to interact with riders, teams and manufacturers, favoring the birth of new friendships or rivalries that will influence the behavior of the riders on the track. THE Turning Points they will then allow you to jump from one category to another more easily, achieving certain objectives.

Will also be introduced Dynamic Weather, which will make the races much more unpredictable and make it essential to use the most suitable strategies. He will then returnAcademy Of MotoGP, which will allow you to learn the basics and perfect your style thanks to the appropriate training sessions. Multiplayer will be available both offline and Split screen (function not active on Nintendo Switch) than online. Will be implemented on cross play (only between console) and a new system of ranking which will guarantee the player to find himself competing against opponents of his same level. Also in MotoGP 23 the player will have the possibility to customize his own character thanks to theeditor.

MotoGP 23 will come theJune 8, 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Steam.