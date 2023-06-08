From today, 8 June 2023, MotoGP 23 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. To celebrate its debut in stores, Milestone and Dorna Sports SL have released the launch trailerwhich you can view in the player below.

MotoGP 23 allows you to experience the thrill of the two-wheeled races of the top MotoGP, Moto 2, Moto3 and MotoE competitions. This new iteration of the series boasts a redesigned career mode, with the biggest new feature being Turning Points, which shape your ascent based on your performance in the race and the decisions you make thereafter. Added to this is the simulation of a social network, where you can forge alliances or instigate rivalries with other drivers, with the behavior of the CPU in the race being influenced by these iterations.

Among the novelties of MotoGP 23 we also find the changeable weather and Flag-to-Flag racing, where it will be possible to change bikes returning to the pits, based on the weather and track asphalt conditions. Obviously there is no shortage of online multiplayer, which from this year also supports cross-play between the PlayStation and Xbox versions, and the local one in split-screen for two players.

If you want to know more, on our pages you will find the MotoGP 23 review, in which Virginia Paravani states: “MotoGP 23 presents itself at the annual appointment with some delicious novelties, able to intrigue everyone, both novices and more experienced players , the latter certainly happy with the arrival of the long-awaited Flag to Flag.The Rivalries and the influence of social media introduced in the Career are the right compromise to break up the repetitive succession of the Championship races, but some problems with the AI ​​return bullies again this year. The introduction of Neural Aids does not mitigate what remains a tough driving model with a decidedly steep learning curve. In conclusion, this chapter proves to be excellent in many respects, but at the same time it also establishes a necessary change of pace.”