Many of the sports games that arrived last year avoided updating for the new generation as they saw the light in the first half of the year. Knowing this, the development of a new release is always prioritized to include these novelties. And with the contact they had from Milestone with the improvements of RIDE 4, it is the turn of another saga to jump. And so MotoGP 21 confirmed to hit consoles in April Xbox, with enhancements for Xbox Series X / S, as well as other next-generation platforms.

The means they have used to confirm this announcement is MotoGP official YouTube channel, where they prepare to present the new season of the official championship. As part of this moment, it was impossible to ignore the new edition of its virtual version, MotoGP 21. And thanks to this trailer we know that MotoGP 21 will arrive in April on Xbox consoles, with improvements for Xbox Series X / S.

More specifically, this announcement lets you know that MotoGP 21, the April 22, 2021 and Xbox consoles will, Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC, both on Steam and in the Epic Games Store. His arrival will not leave aside the new consoles, having confirmed version enhanced for Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5. The truth is that they have not delved too much into this technical section, trying to guarantee a resolution dynamic 4K and a frame rate of 60fps. But what if they wanted to review the characteristics of the game that all competition fans will enjoy.

The new Career mode will also include Manager features, returning to one of those desired characteristics. As explained, in career mode management options will be offered in addition to the competition itself. Now, there will be a personal manager that allows directing staff, so that not only must consider the progression of pilot, but also that of the team as a team. Improving the motorcycle with research points, managing the personnel and the financial balance are aspects that must be taken into account in each Grand Prix.

In this section, contact was already made in the previous installment, where the staff for the general development of the motorcycle was distributed throughout the season.. The R&D department will once again encourage the investment of development points in the engine, aerodynamics, chassis and electronics sections. So that elements of each tree will be unlocked to obtain better performance. Again, they delve into the evolution of AI, thanks to that system that they implemented two deliveries ago, assuming they have managed to polish it and present a more intelligent and advanced Neural AI. In addition, improvements in the gameplay are added, which aims to delve into a more real experience and closer to the simulation.

MotoGP 21 will arrive on April 22 on Xbox consoles, including an improved version for Xbox Series X / S.