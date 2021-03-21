Last year sports games had a high significance because most of the competitions suffered from the pandemic. And in this way, in the current year many of these licenses have double pressure to improve their products due to the high expectations they arouse. Milestone has been working in MotoGP for years and his progress has been commendable. HWe have been able to test a preliminary version to offer you this preview of MotoGP 21 to evaluate what it will offer.

The truth is that Milestone has managed to carry a good organization for the implementation of improvements among several titles. Between motorcycling games, from MotoGP 18, which was a profound renovation, they have been alternating with the games of the RIDE saga to gain experience and improve different aspects of the game. The last game of this license, MotoGP 20, was a good example of a well-matured product, which was starting to grow around its most demanded game options.

The passion for motorcycling has a new reference in MotoGP

The subsequent arrival of RIDE 4 allowed to improve aspects such as the graphic section, with improvements for the new consoles, as well as the physics, giving a much more successful piloting sensation than its previous games. With the arrival of MotoGP 21 can be expected to progress one step further, both in the technical section and in the gameplay.

The truth is that the test version that was provided to us did not give too many clues about game modes, leaving only a series of very specific circuits and the categories of MotoGP and classic motorcycles. Free of being able to access the timed test or single races, the necessary information could be extracted to send you this advance of MotoGP 21. For this, we have been given access to the Steam version, being able to anticipate that there should be no noticeable changes in the technical section, if we refer to Xbox Series X / S.

From the corner of your eye you have to watch the HUD and the wear of the tires and fuel

But the truth is that in the technical section everything seems to evolve in its proper measure, pulling little by little. It does not seem that it was the intention of the study to prioritize a revolution in the technical, despite being a game that would arrive for the first time improved to the new generation consoles. The game has already evolved its own in previous installments and right now they seem more focused on delivering solid performance and proper optimization for each hardware. It is very likely that we will get to see running MotoGP 21 at 4K and 60fps, including a 120fps mode on the new consoles.

Even so, the result is still very good. A very accurate recreation of the races, with a good level of detail of the vehicles and riders, who appear somewhat more natural on the bike. However, in practical matters, the general result may be little different from its predecessors, in part, due to the limits offered by the license. We can even see that in other respects, the animations for winning races have been copied directly from their predecessor, and the facial modeling of the drivers still does not measure up to other sports games.

Among the options we enjoy, the legendary racers and their two-wheeled beasts

And this means that the best effort of Milestone for MotoGP 21 has been in offering an evolution of your motorcycling experience in driving. We have not been able to test any specific game mode, because the intention is to focus on these improvements that offer a more demanding and realistic driving experience.

To this, add new difficulty parameters, where we find a renewed sanctions system, somewhat more tolerant for specific actions, but that can become very annoying if you become demanding. Thanks to this system of sanctions, going off the track and gaining an advantage by accident does not imply a time penalty, but warnings are accumulated. Once they accumulate, the driver is forced to go around the long track within a given lap time.

This can be a problem at first, because the changes in the handling thanks to the improvements applied to the physics engine, can lead us to make many mistakes. Already in the previous edition, the driving of the MotoGP category bikes was quite challenging if faced without the help of the options menu. Now it is even a little more demanding, taking the degree of realism to a new limit. A good account of this are the new parameters that we can adjust in the settings menu in the pits.

And it is something that must be considered for each grand prize, because the settings are going to be vital to try to be really fast. The adjustments will be those that allow us to have a calm driving, attending not only the fearsome entry into the curves, but also its trajectory and exit. At all times we notice that the movement of the vehicle’s weight will challenge our ability to stay on two wheels. However, with due skill, we can use these resources to our advantage. It is not difficult to see the rear wheel lift from being overly generous with the front brake. It will not be difficult to see the bike skid as you are too aggressive on the accelerator. It will not be difficult to see that the bike loses its balance due to not facing a curve properly.

Not only will we go to the ground, driving becomes complicated even for ANNA

But before that happens, we can play with it by finding an optimal way to take advantage of these demanding physics that are transmitted very precisely during driving. That the motorcycle lifts up when making a change of direction under braking, it can be a play that if it goes well, it will make you feel proud. But of course, they are extreme plays that in most cases, or even polishing the technique, will lead you to hit the ground with your bones. I can assure you.

When it comes to driving, the sensations are very good. The degree of realism offered by the game has been dramatically improved when driving assists are removed. We can even see that it is a game that is extremely demanding to find the line, the rhythm and the victory. To this, we must add some new features applied to the management system, where we will have to keep an eye on fuel consumption and tire wear. These are aspects that give each race an extra strategy, because, at least now, it is quite demanding to control.

Tire wear will be one of the main keys to winning races

And to this is added the requirement of AI, which, supported by that neural network that Milestone has been infusing for several titles, allows rivals to be very tough. Tough, efficient and perhaps too well trained. There is no doubt that to start enjoying the game, it would have been a good idea to plan races in lower categories, at least to feel more precisely how this game continues to transmit that passion for competition in each race.

What’s new in driving and the sensations it transmits are very good. It can be noticed that when braking, the motorcycle is not on a rail. In fact, it is very easy to lose the reference, not braking properly and losing the optimum line. In the different circuits available in this preview version, it can be seen that being fine driving is already a challenge. If we add that as we wear tires, the way of driving has to be adapted, it still makes it more demanding. The settings can be a key, practice, without a doubt the other requirement, although it will depend on the degree of difficulty you want to face.

You will have to do your best to get to the top of the podium

With all this, and with the promise of more option-rich career modes, there is no doubt that MotoGP 21 is the step that the game should take. Continuous, but with a marked evolution in its main characteristic, driving. The piloting of the game will undoubtedly be one of the most important attractions. It’s challenging, it’s gripping, and it fits right in with immersive game modes and well-managed multiplayer. Racing fans will find in MotoGP 21 the game they want to enjoy.

