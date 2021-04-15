The MotoGP championship has started and we have seen the first two races when we still don’t have that game that allows us to enjoy the competition without having to wait for the official calendar. Milestone wants to prepare a launch that will take place next week, showing new videos. MotoGP 21 is discovered with a gameplay and offers details on driving, delving into the main novelties.

We started with the live show that last night served so that Milestone explained the main novelties that affect the conduct of the game. And it is that MotoGP 21 has wanted to go a step beyond its predecessor, even, than what RIDE 4 supposed in terms of physics. We remember that RIDE 4 introduced important novelties in driving, and offered a very realistic game.

When you can control and manage all the details of a race, every decision counts. Look at the fuel level, brake temperature, and tire wear. Make crucial decisions based on your driving style and race conditions. Warm up your engines and get on the most exciting racing experience, but don’t be overly confident: if you fall, you’ll have to get back on the bike as soon as possible, every second counts!

Different members of the study delve into these new characteristics that players must consider to face each race. One of the most critical aspects is in the management of tire wear and brake temperature. And the thing is that the new physics are going to be much more demanding, when the aids are removed, and these elements play a fundamental role in getting the bike into a curve. They also affect other aspects, which will be managed during the race, and which will condition our ability to outperform an AI that, remember, uses a learning system christened ANNA.

But all these novelties seek to make MotoGP 21 be a more realistic game, and several sequences have been seen showing these aspects of driving. However, MotoGP 21 is discovered with a gameplay at the Portimao circuit, in Portugal, where you can see what the races will be like in a more direct way. In the same way, it allows us to delve into those technical improvements that have been introduced, with which a higher general quality and a stable frame rate of 60fps can be observed.

Enjoy the MotoGP ™ experience with the highest potential through the next generation consoles: dynamic resolution of up to 4K, 60 FPS, enhanced graphic quality, reduced loading times and more online players per race are just some of the improvements that await you .

MotoGP 21 will arrive on April 22 on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC. If you want to get an idea of ​​what it will mean compared to its predecessor, a few weeks ago we offered you a preview from a preliminary version that gave us access to these new driving mechanics.