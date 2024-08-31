The 2025 MotoGP season will kick off with pre-season testing in Valencia, just two days after the usual last race of the 2024 season at the Cheste track. It will then be time to rest before returning to action after the winter break: it will start with the Shakedown in Malaysia for testers and rookies, in this case the Japanese Ai Ogura with Trackhouse, the Thai Somkiat Chantra, recently made official with the LCR Idemitsu Honda team, and the Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer, who will race with the Gresini team.

The Shakedown will take place over three days, from January 31 to February 2, as confirmed by the championship today. The first official tests with all 2025 teams and riders will also take place in Sepang from February 5 to 7. After this first pre-season test, the championship has scheduled a 2025 presentation event in Bangkok on February 9. Subsequently, the second part of the official pre-season tests will take place on February 12 and 13 for all teams and riders.

Two weeks after the last tests, on March 2nd, the season will begin with the Thailand Grand Prix, which for the first time will become the starting point of the MotoGP season, taking the place of Qatar. Furthermore, the Thai event has secured the opening event of the year for both 2025 and 2026.

Grandstands at Sepang Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The first race of the year in Buriram will also be the first stage of a double that will most likely see an appointment on another Asian circuit seven days later. It is expected that, immediately after, the World Championship will move to America. There, Argentina would recover its race a year after the cancellation of the 2024 edition due to the policy of cuts imposed by the government of Javier Milei.

The Termas de Rio Hondo Grand Prix should be attached, before or after, to the United States Grand Prix in Austin. These deductions are combined with some certainties already announced: we are talking about the race at Le Mans on May 11 and the one at Silverstone on May 25, in addition to the Austrian Grand Prix, which will be held on August 17.

MotoGP 2025 Pre-Season Testing

January 31-February 1-2: Shakedown Sepang

5-6-7 February: Sepang Official Tests

February 12-13: Official Buriram Tests

Moto3 and Moto2

As for Moto3 and Moto2, the official pre-season tests will take place in February 20245. There will be no Valencia or November tests.

Valencia Moto3 Test: 7-8 February

Valencia Moto2 Test: 9-10 February

Jerez Moto2 Moto3 Test: 18-19-20 February