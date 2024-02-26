Bagnaia for 'everyone'

Sky has made it official division between appointments that will be broadcast live only for season ticket holders and sessions that will also be available live and free-to-air on TV8.

If, as far as F1 is concerned, the 24-stage maxi-calendar has not led to an increase in the number of races that will be broadcast live, even in free-to-air formats – in fact, they have dropped to 2 – MotoGP confirms itself as more 'popular'.

On TV8 in fact, they will be broadcast live in the clear all Saturday sessions, therefore Qualifying and Sprint Races. Ultimately, subscribers to Sky it's at Now they will 'only' have the advantage of being able to watch 15 more Sunday races live given that there will be six races broadcast in full free-to-air also for the Sunday GPs. The six races in question are obviously the Italian ones at Mugello and Misano to which are added the United States, France, Holland and India.