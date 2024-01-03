MotoGP is preparing to experience the richest season in its history, with a record number of 22 weekends and a total of 44 races, considering the Sprints, which debuted in 2023 and will also be present in 2024. From the first Qatar Grand Prix , scheduled for the weekend of March 10th, and until the end in Valencia, will spend eight months, with a program spread throughout the year.

All the tests that were included in the 2023 season calendar remain present, but there are two additions: the Kazakhstan GP, ​​already scheduled last year but then canceled because the Sokol track was not yet ready, and the Aragon GP, ​​returning after a year's absence, which means Spain returns to host four grands prix.

The dates of the 2024 MotoGP calendar have been adjusted to try to create a less intense programme. The season will debut two weeks earlier than in 2023 and end one week earlier. The program has been rebalanced with 11 races before the summer break in mid-July and 11 after, while last year there were 8 in the first part and 12 in the second. Despite this rebalancing, there will still be a series of six races in seven weekends at the end of the year, and again eight grands prix in ten weekends.

Two races have been moved from the second half of the season to the first: Qatar will no longer be in the Asian trip at the end of the year but will return to being the opening round of the championship. In 2023 it was postponed due to works on the runway. The Catalan GP returns in spring after last year it was organized at the end of summer. This will allow the Aragon Grand Prix to return to its traditional date.

Then there is the new Grand Prix, that of Kazakhstan, which has been scheduled for the end of spring. The summer break will last four weeks compared to six last year, following the cancellations of the races in Finland and Sokol.

Other changes for the 2024 MotoGP season are minor, with reversals of the Assen and German Grand Prix dates in the first half of the season. Mandalika and Motegi are also reversed in the second half. Nothing changes in the Italian Grands Prix, with Mugello taking place on the first weekend of June and Misano taking place in September.

Finally, we would like to remind you that Dorna Sports, organizer of the championship, has provided a reserve track in the event of a race being cancelled. This is Balaton Park in Hungary, inaugurated last year.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar:

* Night race



** Waiting for approval and signature of the contract

*** Waiting for contract signature