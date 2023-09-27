Dorna and the FIM announced this morning the calendar for the 2024 MotoGP season, which will be the longest ever, with 22 events on the agenda. Alongside the 21 events already included this year (even if in the end only 20 will be held), the Aragon Grand Prix has been reinserted, bringing the count of Spanish races back to four.

The season will open on March 10th in Qatar and will end, as per tradition, in Valencia, on the weekend of November 17th. After losing it this year due to the modernization works linked to the arrival of F1, Lusail night will once again host the inaugural round of the championship.

The second change compared to 2023 concerns the Catalan Grand Prix, in Barcelona, ​​which returns to take its “natural” position in May, precisely to make room for Motorland Aragon in September.

The two Italian stages are essentially in their classic slot, because the Italian Grand Prix will be held at Mugello on the weekend of June 2nd, while that of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera in Misano on September 8th.

Contrary to forecasts, the Kazakhstan Grand Prix is ​​once again on the calendar, an event that should have debuted this year, but was canceled due to the war in Ukraine. The hope of Dorna and the International Federation is that it can take place regularly in mid-June, immediately after Mugello.

As for the summer break, there will be a stop between the German Grand Prix on 7 July and the British Grand Prix, which will open the second part of the World Championship on 4 August. After last weekend’s positive debut, India’s confirmation has also arrived, with the Buddh International Circuit set to kick off the first of the two Asian trebles on 22 September.

The Indonesian and Japanese Grands Prix will also be part of the first. The second will line up Australia, Thailand and Malaysia. It is also interesting to note that there will be 11 concomitances with F1 in the next season, therefore 50% of the calendar. Among other things, counting the new format with the Sprint races, in 2024 we will witness an impressive 44 starts.

In the event that one of the scheduled events were to be missed (Portugal and India have an asterisk linked to the renewal of the contract, while Kazakhstan to the homologation of the track), the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary has also been officially included as a reserve.

