The 2023 MotoGP World Championship will kick off in Portimao, with the Portuguese Grand Prix set for 26 March. It will be the first time that the opening race has been scheduled in Europe since 2006.

Since then it has always been Qatar that opened the season, with the exception of 2020, when only Moto2 and Moto3 took to the track at Lusail due to the first inconveniences caused by the COVID 19 pandemic. plant required by F1 to prevent opening the dance to the Qatari circuit.

Before the start of the season, of which the complete calendar is not yet known, the MotoGP riders will carry out two official tests, one in Malaysia and the other at the Portimao circuit, according to Motorsport.com.

Pre-season 2023 will kick off with the usual shakedown reserved for test drivers and rookies, scheduled for February 5-7. Then from 10 to 12 February they will all be on track in Sepang for the first three days of official testing.

A month later, on 11 and 12 March, the pre-season activity will continue with the second and final MotoGP test in Portimao, which will also host the official tests of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.

The championship, on the other hand, will start two weeks later, with the first race of the year set in the Algarve.