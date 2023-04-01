



MotoGP – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the Termas de Rio Hondo sprint, site of the second race of the 2023 world championship of the premier class. The 18 centaurs are ready to battle it out on the Argentina track, after the great show given in the first ever Sprint in Portugal. All eyes are on the championship leader and reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who will start from third position. The race will start at 20:00 Italian time.

Sprint analysis

The victory of Brad Binder (KTM) at the Sprint of Termas de Rio Hondo can only be described as sensational. South African is fifteenth party, gaining the first position after just four laps, without leaving it until the checkered flag. Binder then held off a furious comeback by Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) at the end, with the Italian – second – protagonist of another comeback as he found himself eighth after a contact in the early stages. Good third place for Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), author of an orderly and regular race. Excellent performance for Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), always in the lead positions and deservedly fourth at the finish line. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) can also be satisfied, starting from pole position and finishing fifth after overtaking his brand mate Bagnaia (Ducati), who finished sixth. In the points also a disappointing Vinales (Aprilia) seventh, Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) eighth and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

In the world ranking Bagnaia reaches 41, the first of the pursuers is Vinales at 28, with Bezzecchi at 25 and Binder at 22.

Checkered flag – Brad Binder (KTM) wins ahead of Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Marini (Ducati VR46). Bagnaia (Ducati) finished sixth, having been overtaken by Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) in the final stages.



Last lap – Binder (KTM) faces the final round with a four tenths advantage over Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). The Italian is forcing to rejoin his South African rival.

Bezzecchi has caught up with Binder and is looking for the right moment to overtake him. Nothing to do for just 72 thousandths!

11/12 – Six tenths between Binder (KTM) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Followed by Marini (Ducati VR46), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Bagnaia (Ducati), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Vinales (Aprilia), Quartararo (Yamaha) and Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) to close the points zone.

10/12 – Binder (KTM) took advantage of the struggles behind him to gain eight tenths. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) completes the comeback passing Marini (Ducati VR46) for second place.

9/12 – Battle between Bagnaia (Ducati) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) for fifth place, with the Italian retaking the position with a counter pass. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) crash in Curva 9. Marini (Ducati VR46) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) pass Morbidelli and are second and third.

8/12 – Top10 at two thirds of the Sprint:

1. Binder

2. Morbidelli +0.2

3. Marine +0.5

4. Bezzecchi +0.9

5. Bagnaia +1.0

6. Alex Marquez +1.4

7. Vinales +1.9

8. Aleix Espargarò +2.0

9. Quartararo +2.7

10. Martin +3.0.

7/12 – Binder (KTM) fails to escape, with Morbidelli (Yamaha) and Marini (Ducati VR46) on his heels. Bagnaia (Ducati) fourth, tries to close the gap of half a second from the first three. Behind Binder are four Italians: Morbidelli, Marini, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi. Behind the Aprilias, with Vinales seventh and Espargarò eighth.

6/12 – The sixth lap begins which marks the halfway point of the race: the riders are in a group. Binder (KTM) is two tenths ahead of Morbidelli (Yamaha), three ahead of Marini (Ducati VR46). Hesitation of Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Bagnaia (Ducati) took advantage of it, passing both and gaining fourth place.

5/12– Leading positions unchanged, the fastest on track is now Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) who has just passed Bagnaia (Ducati) for fifth place.

4/12 – Binder (KTM) passed Morbidelli (Yamaha), the top10:

1. Binder

2. Morbidelli +0.2

3. Marines +0.3

4.Alex Marquez +0.4

5. Bagnaia +0.5

6. Bezzecchi +1.0

7. Aleix Espargarò +1.0

8. Vinales +1.2

9. Martin +1.4

10. Quartararo +2.0.

3/12 – He resists in front of Morbidelli (Yamaha), in front of Binder (KTM) and Marini (Ducati VR46). Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) overtook Vinales (Aprilia) for 7th place.

2/12 – Morbidelli (Yamaha) precedes Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and a sensational Brad Binder (KTM), who started 15th.

The South African super Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and is second. Bagnaia (Ducati) 5th, Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 6th, Vinales (Aprilia) 7th, Quartararo (Yamaha) 10th.

Departure – Green light for the Termas de Rio Hondo Sprint – Marquez is ahead of Morbidelli, Marini and Bezzecchi, then Binder and Bagnaia.

Morbidelli (Yamaha) passes Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and takes the lead. Fall for Joan Mir (Honda).

19.50 – The choice of tyres. Most riders will opt for the Hard front and Medium rear. Exceptions: Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas) with Front Media and Rear Media.

19.45 – The track is dry, but the sky remains very overcast above Termas de Rio Hondo with fifteen minutes left until the start of the Sprint.

19.40 – This is the top 10 of the world standings after the GP of Portugal:

1. Bagnaia 37

2. Vinales 25

3. Bezzecchi 16

4. Zarco 15

5. Miller 15

6. Alex Marquez 12

7. Aleix Espargarò 11

8. Binder 10

9. Martin 9

10. Quartararo 8.

19.30 – This is the starting grid of the Termas de Rio Hondo Sprint:

1st Row: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Bagnaia (Ducati)

2nd Row: Morbidelli (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac)

3rd row: Marini (Ducati VR46), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

4th row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Rins (Honda LCR)

5th row: Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Binder (KTM)

6th row: Miller (KTM), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Mir (Honda).

There are 18 riders in the race. We remember the absent due to injury Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF).

The main novelty of the 2023 World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint to Saturday afternoon, announced last August. It is a fast race that will last the half the rounds – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. TO Termas de Rio Hondo pilots will be called to complete 12 rounds, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 litres. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will go towards the general classification, but will also make up a ranking dedicated exclusively to Saturday’s races. The starting grid of the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions which took place this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled on Sunday afternoon.