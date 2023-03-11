The classification of the MotoGP tests in Portimão

Francis Bagnaia he finished the first day of testing in Portimao in 1’38″771, 46 thousandths off the track record that belongs to him. The reigning Ducati world champion preceded his brand mate Luca Marini and Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia, 234 and 254 thousandths away respectively. Then Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez for a top-5 all Made in Italy at the level of manufacturers. The top 10 is completed by Miguel Oliveira, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Quartararo, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin with El Diablo which is the only intruder among the Italian motorcycles. 17th time for Enea Bastianini, only 19th for Marc Marquez. Below are the details of times and laps, with 95 laps completed Franco Morbidelli – 21st – is the rider who has lapped the most. In this respect, Yamaha scores double with Quartararo’s 90s.

Portimão MotoGP test, day-1: results and times

MotoGP returns tomorrow for another eight hours of testing: green light at 10.30 Italian time, checkered flag at 18.30. Sunday’s will be the last official outing before the weekend that will mark the start of the season, the one that runs from 24 to 26 March. Still on the Portuguese circuit, this time it’s going to be serious and we’ll be racing for the first points in the World Championship.