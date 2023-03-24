MotoGP – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the Before and of second free practice session of the Portimao Portuguese Grand Prix, the first race of the 2023 world championship in the premier class. The 22 centaurs will take to the track on the circuit which has hosted the winter tests in recent weeks: the man to beat will obviously be the world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Here are the Friday session times: PL1 11.45-12.30 / PL2 16-17.

• Session in progress

11.45 – Green light for Portimao PL1 – Shoot the 2023 season of the MotoGP class! A few light drops of rain are falling on the track hosting the Portuguese Grand Prix. To inaugurate the new vintage is Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha, SM tyres).

11.20 – It will be the first weekend with the Sprint race on Saturday: this will cause news in the times of all sessions. For this Friday there will be 45 minutes on the track in Free Practice 1 and 60 minutes in Free Practice 2. The two sessions will make up the combined standings, which together with FP3 on Saturday morning, will make up the top10 that will compete in qualifying – also on Saturday morning – directly from Q2.

For the first stage of the 2023 season, the MotoGP arrives at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, located near the town of Portimao, in Portugal. There is obviously great anticipation for the opening round of the world championship, in which Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati they will try to defend the titles of sample conquered among the riders, teams and manufacturers. As we saw in the tests, all the riders on the Borgo Panigale bikes have ambitions for success or at least for the podium: in addition to Bagnaia, there is his new teammate Enea Bastianini, but also Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco in the Gresini team , all with the GP23 and four other riders riding the lucky GP 22, namely Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi of the VR46 and Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio with Gresini. Aprilia also appeared to be in excellent form, with the factory riders Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales and the new entry to the RNF satellite team with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. Fabio Quartararo is confident in the progress seen on the Yamaha on the last day of the winter tests, while Marc Marquez knows he’s starting away from the podium with a Honda still quite far from the top. To establish a yardstick, the best time in the Portimao tests was set by Bagnaia (Ducati) in 1’37.968, a new track record.