Tomorrow the 2023 World Championship begins in Portimao in Portugal, a season that will celebrate the debut of the MotoGP sprints on Saturday, an epochal novelty which obviously led to the redefinition of the race weekend format with the intention of guaranteeing more action on the track in the hope of populating the circuit grandstands on Saturday as well. Let’s see together all the news day after day.

Friday

Friday is still the day dedicated exclusively to free practice with two sessions for all three classes. The MotoGP is the one that will have the most time available on the track with 45 minutes of FP1 and a good 60 minutes of FP2. The big news regarding the premier class is the fact that the combined ranking of just these two sessions will establish the top-10 of the riders who qualified directly for Q2 of Qualifying. Below is the list of sessions scheduled for tomorrow in Portimao, times which will not be the usual European ones in light of the time zone.

10:00-10:35 Moto3, PL1

10:50-11:30 Moto2, PL1

11:45-12:30 MotoGP, PL1

14:15-14:50 Moto3, PL2

15:05-15:45 Moto2, PL2

16:00-17:00 MotoGP, PL2

On Saturday

Saturday is undoubtedly the day that presents the greatest changes compared to the ‘typical weekend’ we were used to. The MotoGP PL3 are the ‘new’ 30-minute PL4 not valid for the purposes of defining the top-10 to enter Q2 directly and will be the moment in which teams and riders will work exclusively from a Sprint perspective and a Race perspective. The MotoGP qualifying sessions will immediately ‘queue’ to FP3 with the usual format of Q1 and Q2 lasting 15 minutes each with the first two riders at the end of Q1 who will access Q2. After that, the protagonists of the premier class will make way for Moto3 and Moto2 Qualifying with the top 14 in the combined classification of all three free practice sessions already admitted to Q2 in which the top 4 of Q1 will also participate. Finally, Saturday will end with the highlight of the MotoGP Sprint, a race half as long as the Sunday race with points for the top nine finishers. Portimao’s Saturday timetable is as follows

09:40-10:10 Moto3, PL3

10:25-10:55 Moto2, PL3

11:10-11:40 MotoGP, PL3

11:50-12:05 MotoGP, Q1

12:15-12:30 MotoGP, Q2

13:50-14:05 Moto3, Q1

14:15-14:30 Moto3, Q2

14:45-15:00 Moto2, Q1

15:10-15:25 Moto2, Q2

16:00 MotoGP, Sprints

Sunday

Only the MotoGP will have the possibility of carrying out a warm-up on Sunday morning, just ten minutes compared to the 20 scheduled until 2022. Moto3 and Moto2 will go directly to the race before the big event, the MotoGP class Grand Prix with regular distance and full points with guaranteed points for the first 15 positions. Portimao’s Sunday times are as follows.

10:45-10:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

12:00 Moto3, Race

13:15 Moto2, Race

15:00 MotoGP, Race